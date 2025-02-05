Myles Lawrence Pitzenberger Quinn was born on Jan. 28, 2025, in Decorah to Tegan Quinn and Gina Pitzenberger.

After complications from delivery, Myles was transferred to Mayo Clinic NICU in Rochester where he gained his Angel Wings on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.

In this very short time, Myles blessed his family with the chance to get to know him. From him grasping our fingers, diaper changes, bathing, finding a birthmark, getting peed on, seeing his beautiful eyes, lots of pictures and the chance to hold him and hear his heartbeat one last time, the family will cherish these moments with this blue-eyed, red-haired angel forever!

Myles is survived by his father, Tegan Quinn; mother, Gina Pitzenbergers; grandma, Nicole Strand (Rodney Hodges); grandpa, Andrew Quinn; grandma, Diane and Pappy Scott Pitzenberger; uncles, Mason Quinn, Aiden Strand and Tony Pitzenberger; great-great-grandpa, Lawrence (Larry) Pitzenberger; great-grandma, Kris Mincks; great-grandma, Rita Hotvedt; great-grandpa, Carol Mincks Jr.; cousins, Katie Pitzenberger, Madison Pitzenberger and Destinee Mincks and many other great aunts, uncles and cousins.

Myles is preceded in death by great-grandma, Marcia Pitzenberger; great-aunt, Sarah Mincks; great-grandma, Jane Houck; great-great-grandpa, Maynard Hotvedt; great-great-grandparents, Carol Sr. and Doris Mincks; and great uncles, Dennis Panos, Kenny and Gene Thompson.

A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 5 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at the Heritage Events Center in Cresco.

Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home of Cresco is assisting the family.