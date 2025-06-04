James T. Vowell III, 82

James T. Vowell III, age 82 of Eldridge, passed away Thursday, June 5, 2025, at the Davenport Lutheran Home.

Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held.

James was born on Dec. 13, 1942, in Sullivan, Indiana, the son of James and Josephine (Herzog) Vowell II.

Jim married Judy Junker on May 28, 1995.

Jim was a machinist/fabricator for Hydrotile in Nashua, and later retired from North Iowa Fab, Janesville.

He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Green Bay Packer fan. He and Judy enjoyed their flower gardens and would spend their day making them look pristine. They loved listening to classic country music, and they would dance the night away. His passions were fishing and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

James is survived by his son, James (Rose) Vowell IV, Nashua; daughter, Marian (Michael) Breiner, Visalia, California; stepchildren, Jacky Duffy, Davenport, Brad (Leanne) Junker, Edridge, Julie (Kevin) Crockett, Iowa City, and Brent (Nichole) Junker, Blue Grass; grandchildren, James (Alyssa) Vowell V, Christopher (Kristin) Vowell, Kyle (Sierra) Vowell, Tyler (Sanela) Vowell, Randy (Rana) Haugland, Amy Navarro, Andy (Coty) Lekin, Adam Lekin, Tyler (Samantha) Junker, Jessica (Grant) Morton, Sara (Kevin) Kehe, Kevin Junker, Trevor Junker, Patty (Matt) Van Portfliet and Eddie Junker; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Ethan, Alexander, Landyn, Nora, Isaac, Isabelle, Illa, Ava, Elliott, Oaklynn, Aden, and Maya; step-great-grandchildren, Harper, Peyton, and Emma; and many extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Vowell and his parents.

Online condolences may be left to James’s family at www.wheelanpressly.com.