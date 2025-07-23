Duane Raymond Bodensteiner, 82

Duane Raymond Bodensteiner, age 82 of Fredericksburg, died Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waucoma with the Rev. Henry Huber celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be held at St. Rose Catholic Cemetery, rural Waucoma.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at Hugeback -Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Fredericksburg, where there will be a 7 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church in Waucoma.

Duane Raymond Bodensteiner, born on June 17, 1943, the son of Albert and Sylvia (Holthaus) Bodensteiner, lived a full and vibrant life until his peaceful passing on July 16, 2025. His journey on this earth was marked by love, adventure and generosity, touching the lives of many.

Duane’s early years were spent in the nurturing environment of St. Luke’s Catholic School in St. Lucas. His formative education there instilled in him a strong sense of community and faith.

After completing his schooling, Duane served his country with honor and dedication in the U.S. Army, stationed in Japan, where he gained a broader perspective on life and the world.

Upon his return, Duane’s heart was captured by Beatrice Brannon. Their love story began at a softball game and blossomed into a lifetime of shared dreams and adventures. They were united in marriage on June 28, 1966, at St. Mary’s in Waucoma.

Duane and Beatrice started their married life on the family farm south of St. Lucas before eventually settling in Fredericksburg in 1971 where they would spend their lives together, nurturing their family and contributing to their community.

Duane was a pillar in the Fredericksburg community, known for his work ethic and friendly demeanor. He ran a gas station that first bore the Standard Oil banner and later Amoco, providing not only fuel but also warmth and camaraderie to his customers. His dedication extended beyond the gas station as he delivered bulk gas to the locals, becoming a familiar and welcome presence in their lives.

After three decades in the industry, Duane shifted gears to join All American Turf, where he continued to serve his community by maintaining the beauty of their lawns until his well-deserved retirement.

Duane and Bea were part of the founding group that brought St. Frederick’s Catholic Church to Fredericksburg. Duane served as chairman of the church board.

His love for sports was a constant throughout his life. Duane was an avid bowler, golfer, and softball player, and he relished in the triumphs of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

He found joy in attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, cheering them on with enthusiasm and pride.

Duane’s competitive spirit shone through in card games, especially Euchre, where he was known as a formidable opponent.

Family vacations were a highlight for Duane and his loved ones, as they explored various destinations across the United States, creating memories that would last a lifetime. These trips were a testament to his adventurous nature and his desire to share new experiences with those closest to him.

Duane’s commitment to service was exemplified by his over 50 years of dedication to the Fredericksburg Lions Club. His involvement in this organization was not just a testament to his desire to give back but also a reflection of the high regard in which he was held by his peers.

Duane leaves behind a legacy of love and commitment.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Beatrice; his children, Denise (Jeff) Udelhofen of Peosta, Carla (John) Christiansen of Lakeville, Minnesota, and Greg (Amy) Bodensteiner of Waverly; his grandchildren, Cody Udelhofen, Allison (Nathan) Helms, Jocelyn Nyblom, Jenna Nyblom, Brenna Bodensteiner, Ryan Christiansen, Braden Bodensteiner, Brittney Bodensteiner and Brooks Bodensteiner; one great-grandchild, Beau Helms; his brothers, Ronald Bodensteiner of West Union Leon (Alice Neitzey) Bodensteiner of Bolivia, North Carolina, and Neil (Dorothy) Bodensteiner of Hawkeye; and his sisters, Jeanette Croatt of Hastings, Minnesota, Donna (John) Weibel of Manchester, and Wanda (Bob) Sanders of Sumner.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Karla Ann and Mary Alice, both in infancy; brother-in-law, Leallan “Butch” Croatt; and sister-in-law, Donna Bodensteiner.