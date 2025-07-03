Julie Scott, 82

Julie Scott (Roberson) passed away on Sunday, June 22, 2025, of natural causes at age 82.

Julie was predeceased by her brother, Dale.

She is survived by her brother, Tom (Linda), (Ann); daughters, Kristin (David) and Kelly (Larry); grandsons, Dylan, Hunter, Tristan and Turner; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in her early 20s, she never let the disease define her.

She has requested not to have a funeral or memorial. Instead, she will be cremated and her ashes spread in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Maui.

If you feel compelled to send flowers, please consider the alternative of donating to the American Diabetes Association and help end the disease that plagued Julie for so long.

Heaven has truly gained another angel.