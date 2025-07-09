Edward Heimdal, 69

Edward Heimdal, age 69 of Nashua, died Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at Whispering Willow Assisted Living in Fredericksburg.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua with Andrew Hugeback, certified funeral celebrant, presiding.

Interment will be at a later date.

Friends may greet the family from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Edward was born on November 26, 1955, in Forest City; he was the son of Edwin and Mattie (Bartleson) Heimdal.

He grew up in the Lake Mills and Forest City areas and graduated from Forest City High School with the Class of 1974.

After high school, Ed proudly served his country by joining the United States Army. He became a paratrooper and cherished the strong bonds and friendships he formed during his service. Following a serious injury, he was honorably discharged in 1978. Ed remained deeply proud of his military service and took great pride in being a veteran.

Following his time in the Army, Ed worked various factory jobs, including a stint at Winnebago.

But life truly changed when he met Karen Goodner during a Memorial Day camping trip with mutual friends. It was a chance meeting that led to a lifelong love. The couple married in Las Vegas on Aug. 29, 1995, and Ed and Karen were a remarkable team, always supporting each other throughout life.

Ed later found his true calling when he joined Heinkle Construction. He was especially proud of his work on the highway overpasses near Nashua, pouring his heart into every project. His craftsmanship and work ethic left a lasting mark.

A man of many talents, Ed had a passion for sketching. He often traveled the Iowa countryside — drawing historic country churches, animals and classic cars. He was an artist at heart, capturing the quiet beauty of the world around him.

Ed found peace in nature and loved spending time outdoors — whether walking the dogs, enjoying the calm of rural landscapes, or working on his own creations.

A true jack-of-all trades, Ed was self-taught and had a natural ability to learn and master just about anything. His most incredible achievement may have been building the couple’s entire home by hand — every board and beam a testament to his skill, creativity and determination.

Ed Heimdal was a remarkable man who will be deeply missed.

Ed is survived by his wife, Karen Heimdal of Charles City; one brother, Randy (Marcia) Heimdal of Lucas; one sister, Elaine Day of Des Moines; and many nieces, nephews and good friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Martha (Andy) Abraham.