Raymond Louis Legel, 77

Raymond Louis Legel, age 77 of Waverly, passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at his home.

Ray was born on Aug. 4, 1947, in Waverly, the son of Edwin Legel and Erica (Graber) Legel.

Ray grew up working hard on the family farm. After graduating from Nashua High School in 1965, he continued to work on the family farm during the day and at a factory during the night shifts.

In 1966 he was drafted to the U.S. Army where he served with diligence. He spent one year in the Vietnam Conflict as a 3rd and 4th Echelon Line Troop Mechanic with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.

Ray was united in marriage in Las Vegas on March 3, 1977, to Geralynn Hicok. They had one daughter together, Lyndsay Rae, born Dec. 20, 1983.

Ray was a founding member of the Iowa Professional Farriers Association (IPFA), a member of the American Farriers Association (AFA), and a lifetime member of the VFW. He was a very proud member of these organizations.

Ray will be remembered for his horseshoeing abilities, for his mechanical abilities, for being inducted into the International Horseshoeing Hall of Fame in 2009, and for authoring a book titled “Tails of a Horseshoer.” He had submitted the manuscript for his second book just days before his death.

Ray’s faith was very important to him, and he enjoyed playing the guitar and singing in church and at nursing homes. He was a self-taught guitar player, a songwriter, and a blacksmith.

He will especially be remembered for his work ethic, his big heart, his sense of humor and his willingness to help people in any way he could.

Ray is survived by his daughter Lyndsay (Phil) Legel-Carmody of Oak Park, Illinois, and his grandsons Sullivan and Carson of Oak Park. He is also survived by two sisters, Janice Legel of Waterloo, and Marilyn (Dr. Henry Parker) Crist of Martin, Tennessee; along with Geralynn’s family, Larry (Sharon) Hicok of Rockford, Audrey (Dan) Lechtenberg of Nashua, Gaylen (Gloria) Hicok of Charles City, and Wayne (Carol) Hicok of Nashua. He had many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. Ray is also survived by his many dear friends whom he treasured immensely.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gerald and Georgie Hicok, who treated him like their own son; his nephew, Wes Hicok; and his wife Geralynn, whom he loved very much.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and continues for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at the Events Center, located on the Big 4 Fairgrounds in Nashua. A time of sharing will be held during the reception after the service, where light refreshments will be served.

Burial of cremains will be held in Greenwood Cemetery, Nashua, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Ray requested people to send a flower to someone to brighten their day. Memorials can be directed to the family to be designated to the Iowa Professional Farrier’s Association where a scholarship will be given to a new horseshoer in his honor.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly is assisting the family.