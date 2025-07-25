Larry Ray Groen, 81

Larry Ray Groen, age 81 of Mason City and formerly of Nashua, died Friday, July 25, 2025, at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 31, 2025, at the Nashua Town & Country Club, with dinner being offered open house style.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Nashua has been entrusted with arrangements.

Larry Ray Groen — a cherished husband, father and friend — passed away on July 25, 2025, at the age of 81 in Mason City. Born on July 13, 1944, in Charles City, the son of Arthur and Madelon (Beekman) Groen, Larry was a man whose life was marked by dedication, love, and service.

Larry grew up in the heart of Iowa, where he attended country school in the Nashua area. He carried the spirit of his upbringing throughout his life, embodying the values of hard work and community. A proud graduate of Nashua High School, Larry’s early life was filled with the joys of learning and building lasting friendships.

On a beautiful spring day in 1965, Larry’s life took a turn toward lifelong companionship when he married Linda Sinnwell at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Nashua. Together, they welcomed three children into the world, nurturing a family that would become Larry’s pride and joy.

After completing his education, Larry embarked on a career that would span several decades. His professional journey began at the Oliver Tractor company, where he dedicated seven years of service. In 1971, Larry found his calling in construction when he joined Morton Buildings. For 18 years, he honed his skills and became known for his craftsmanship and reliability. Larry’s love for construction continued until his retirement in 2009, leaving behind a legacy of structures that stand as a testament to his talent and hard work.

Throughout his life, Larry was deeply involved in his community and church. As a long-time member of St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua, he served on the council, was a Luther League sponsor and enjoyed friendly competition on the Dartball Team.

Larry’s community spirit was further reflected in his membership at the Nashua Boat Club, where he shared his love for the water and the camaraderie of fellow boating enthusiasts.

Larry’s interests extended beyond his professional and community commitments. He had a passion for playing cards, a pastime that brought him many hours of joy and laughter with friends and family. His love for putting puzzles together was more than a hobby; it was a reflection of his patient and methodical approach to life’s challenges.

In 2018, Larry and Linda made the decision to move to the Mason City area, drawing closer to their loved ones. It was a move that brought new adventures and opportunities to create cherished memories.

Described by those who knew him as handy and friendly, Larry’s ability to fix almost anything was matched only by his warm and welcoming demeanor. He was the kind of person who greeted everyone with a smile and was always ready to lend a helping hand.

Larry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Groen of Mason City; one son, Steve (Robyn) Groen of LaJolla, California; one daughter, Suzette and her special friend Chris of Mason City; two granddaughters, Samantha (Michael) Gladney of Blue Springs, Missouri, and Carly (Scott) Carrier of Mason City; four great-grandchildren, Uriah, Carter, Sophia and Cooper; one brother, Darrell (Juanita) Groen of Waverly; one sister, Karla (Bruce) Croll of Urbandale; along with many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Sandy Lynn Groen, in 1996; and one great-granddaughter, Olivia Gladney, in 2015.