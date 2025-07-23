Cletus R. Ries, 89

Cletus R. Ries, age 89, a lifelong New Hampton resident, died Monday, July 21, 2025, surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, North Washington, with the Rev. Chris Podhajsky celebrating the Mass.

Interment with military honors will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, North Washington, with his grandchildren serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 28, 2025, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a 7 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continues an hour prior to Mass at the church on Tuesday.

Cletus Reynold Ries was born Jan. 22, 1936, in New Hampton, the son of Reynold and Adeline (Burgart) Ries.

Cletus’ early years were rooted in the values of hard work and education. His formative education was completed at St. Mary’s grade school and high school in North Washington, where he graduated in 1954.

He carried the discipline and dedication he learned there into his service with the United States Army, proudly serving his country from Oct. 8, 1958, until his honorable discharge on Jan. 4, 1960.

After his military service, Cletus’ heart was captured by Doris Burke, the sister of a close friend, during a visit to the Burke family farm. Their affection for one another blossomed swiftly, leading to their marriage on Oct. 8, 1960, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The couple set down roots on the Ries family farm, a homestead that would stand as a testament to a century of agricultural heritage. Over the years, Cletus dedicated himself to milking cows, raising beef cattle and hogs and, later, tending to his beloved llamas. His passion for beekeeping reflected his love for nature and the simpler pleasures of rural life.

Cletus’ days were filled not only with the responsibilities of the farm but also with the joy of sharing his world with others. Schoolchildren looked forward to field trips to the farm each year, where Cletus imparted the wisdom that “the best culture is agriculture.” He enjoyed sharing his love and knowledge for beekeeping with people of all ages at the Chickasaw County Nature Center. His commitment to the land and its stewardship was unwavering, and even after his retirement in 2000, the legacy of his work continued as his sons took over the farm operations in 2002.

Beyond his agricultural pursuits, Cletus was a man of many interests and talents. He found God in nature, whether he was fishing, trapping in his youth, hunting or golfing. His culinary skills were appreciated by many, and his enthusiasm for sports was evident as he played softball in North Washington. Euchre nights with friends and family were a source of great joy and laughter.

Above all, Cletus will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family, delighting in sharing “gator rides” with his grandchildren and orchestrating family vacations that would become treasured memories.

Cletus’ sense of community was as strong as his dedication to family. He served on the Chickasaw County Conservation Board for 15 years, contributing significantly to the preservation and appreciation of the local environment.

In his retirement, Cletus worked as a funeral assistant with the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home, where he comforted many in their time of need. He was valued and appreciated by many during his time there.

His faith was a guiding force in his life, and he demonstrated this through his time as a board member of his church and as the choir director for the Immaculate Conception Men’s Choir for over 40 years.

The life of Cletus Ries was a tapestry woven with devotion to his family, his faith, and his community. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire those who knew him and will be deeply missed by all. His life was a testament to the virtues of a faith-filled, kind, and friendly soul, and his memory will forever be a blessing to those whose lives he touched. Cletus never knew a stranger.

Survivors include sons, Roger (Brenda) Ries of Kasson, Minnesota, and Lonnie (Amy) Ries of New Hampton; daughters, Lisa (Roger) Hilsman of West Des Moines, Sherri (John) TeKippe of Des Moines, and Anita (Brian) Quirk of New Hampton; 11 grandchildren, Amanda (Mathew) Madery, Alyson (Jonathan) Henn, Amber (Brandon) Bradley, Alicia (Elvis) Mutapcic, Gerene (Kai) Ilaoa, Richie (Abby) TeKippe, Celena (Jeshua) Pasco, Claire Quirk, Aydin Ries, Taylor Ries and Maelynn Ries; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Merle (Shirley) Ries of Cedar Rapids; sister-in-law, Mary Wegner of New Hampton; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Doris in June 2024; sons, Timothy Ries in 1966 and Joseph Ries in 1967; his parents; sister- and brother-in-law, Arlene and Don Boeding; nephew, Jeff Ries; father and mother-in-law, Erwin and Alice Burke; and in-laws Jim and Mary Lee Burke, Sylvester Wegner, Elaine and Greg Tilkes and Norma and Leonard Rosonke.