Donald “Donnie” Henry Fisher, 78

Donald “Donnie” Henry Fisher, age 78 of Lawler, was called to his eternal rest on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 20, 2025, at Assumption Parish, Little Turkey, with the Rev. Nick Radloff celebrating the Mass.

Interment with military honors will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Ft. Atkinson. Friends may greet the family and hour prior to the service at the church.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

Donnie was March 26, 1947, to Leo and Loretta (Busch) Fisher, and his life began in Lawler.

He attended Turkey Valley High School and graduated with the class of 1965.

Donnie answered the call to serve his country, enlisting in the United States Army. His service in Vietnam from November 1966 to 1967 was a significant period in his life. The intense combat that his unit endured during that time served as the basis for the Hollywood film “Platoon.” While cinematic portrayals offer a version of events, the actual realities of war were deeply personal for Donnie and had a lasting impact on his life.

Following his honorable discharge, Donnie returned to Lawler, where he established his life. He applied his skills and dedication working at Zips Auto Body before venturing out to establish his own auto body shop.

In addition to his work in auto body, Donnie also engaged in farming, connecting him to the land and the rhythms of rural life.

Beyond his work, Donnie found enjoyment in the outdoors, pursuing hunting and fishing. Donnie could appear difficult to approach, but those who had the privilege of knowing him understood the depth of his loyalty and the enduring nature of his friendship.

The daily camaraderie he shared with friends at Bucky’s was a cornerstone of his life, and these companions became a cherished chosen family for him.

Donnie is lovingly remembered by his brothers, Francis and Pete, his nieces and nephews, Laurie (Linden) Roethler, Tim Doughty, Ann (Matt) Jackson and Jon (Jenny) Fisher; and the many friends who enriched his life, particularly those at Bucky’s.

He now joins his parents, Leo and Loretta (Busch) Fisher, in eternal peace.

Acknowledging the profound impact of his time in Vietnam, Donnie’s family suggests that memorials in his honor be directed to organizations that provide support to veterans. In particular, they recommend the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight or the Wounded Warrior Project, expressing their hope that such contributions might alleviate the suffering of others who have served.