Jeananne (Jan) Fliger Johnson, 89

Jeananne (Jan) Fliger Johnson passed peacefully of natural causes on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at the age of 89 in Billings, Montana.

She was born on Jan. 13, 1936, in New Hampton, to Louis and Nellie Fliger.

She graduated in May of 1954 from New Hampton High School in New Hampton.

After graduation she attended school in Minneapolis and worked briefly for the U.S. Navy in Washington, D.C.

She married her high school sweetheart, Marland Johnson, on April 4, 1955, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

This union brought one son, Craig, and two daughters, Marla and Anell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marland; her parents, Louis and Nellie; brothers Louis Jr, Russell, Alfred, Floyd, Manley, Herbert and Roger; an infant sister, Joan, and grandson, Kaden Hafer.

Jeananne is survived by her three children, Craig (Alison) Johnson of Houston, Marla (Jeff) Engels of Seattle, and Anell Johnson of Billings, Montana, along with four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jeananne’s final resting place will be Graceland Cemetery in New Hampton.

She and Marland’s ashes will be interred together in a Celebration of Life ceremony in October 2025. Details will be announced later.

Jeananne was a wonderful lady who loved her family, dogs and hunting. She will be sorely missed.

The family has requested that any flowers be sent to the Autumn Springs Assisted Living Facility Staff and residents for their wonderful care and support.