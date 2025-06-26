Mary Lou M. Roethler, 87

Mary Lou M. Roethler, age 87 of Fayetteville, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 30, 2025 at Southwest Christian Care.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 11, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church in New Hampton with the Rev. Chris Podhajsky celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, North Washington, following the Mass.

Friends may greet the family from 9 t0 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 11, 2025, at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Southwest Christian Care in Union City, Georgia.

Mary Lou was born on Jan. 18, 1938, to William Joseph and Clara Margaret Schmitz Knipp.

She graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic High School in Gilbertville.

After completing her education, Mary Lou began working at Rath Packing in Waterloo.

On July 23, 1958, Mary Lou was united in marriage to Richard Roethler at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville.

The couple lived and worked on their farm, which Rich built, west of Alta Vista until 1976. Then they moved the family to their New Hampton acreage, where they continued to do farming for many more years.

In 1972, Mary Lou began working at Kitchens of Sara Lee in New Hampton. She continued this work until 1992 when she retired after 20 years of service.

In 2013, Richard and Mary Lou moved to Fayetteville, Georgia, to be near family.

Richard and Mary Lou had seven children --— Gerald, Teresa, Gary, Edward, Randy, Tamara and Jacqueline.

Mary Lou was very talented and had several hobbies she enjoyed along with caring for her household. She found great pleasure in photography, sewing, quilting, gardening, and molding along with painting ceramics. Over the years she made several beautiful things that were enjoyed by many!

She and Richard loved playing cards with friends and going dancing on Friday nights.

In later years, Mary Lou and Richard enjoyed traveling to many countries and they became avid cruisers. They always had their door open and a meal to share. Mary Lou loved spending quality time with her family and friends.

Mary Lou is survived by her children, Teresa Teramae of Altamonte Springs, Florida, Gary Roethler of Kansas City, Kansas, Edward (Deborah) Roethler of Peoria, Illinois, Randy Roethler of Metamora, Illinois, Tamara Vorwald of Fayetteville, Georgia, and Jacqueline (Steve) Ross of Orlando, Florida; her grandchildren, Arthur Roethler, Vincent Roethler, Jeremy (Kasey) Vorwald, Austin (Stacey) Vorwald, Raquel (Nate) Atwood, Danielle (Ty) Sierks, Kate Roethler and Claire Roethler; her great-grandchildren, Riley Roethler, Willow Roethler, Lucas Roethler and Lennon Sierks; her sisters-in-law, Avis Smith of Waterloo, Florine “Tootie” Necas of Dubuque; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her son, Jerry; her parents, William and Clara; brothers Donald, Marvin, James, Robert and John; her sister, Luella; and her brothers-in-law Bill Collins and Erwin “Erv” Wehling.