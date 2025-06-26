Gary Lienemann, 81

Gary Lienemann, age 81 of Nashua, passed away on Friday, June 27, 2025, in Waterloo.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua.

A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m., with the Rev. Bill Quibell officiating.

Interment will take place at a later date at Sunnyside Memory Gardens. Gary’s six grandsons will serve as pallbearers; his eight granddaughters will be honorary pallbearers.

Gary was born on Sept. 16, 1943, in Hampton, the son of George and Marian (McKinney) Lienemann.

He graduated from Nashua High School in 1961, where he was active in FFA and discovered his lifelong passion for farming.

On Sept. 3, 1962, Gary married Delores Pratt. Together, they raised five children — Lisa, Laurie, Larry, Lee and Loren — building a life rich with memories, laughter and lessons rooted in the land.

Alongside farming, Gary also worked the third shift as a machinist and CNC programmer. Although the couple later divorced, they shared many years of partnership and parenting.

Gary found love again with Ruth Rosauer, marrying her on Aug. 28, 2014. They shared a fondness for gardening, buying and selling produce and attending Mennonite sales. Together, they ran G&G Produce and Ruthie’s Café until their retirement in 2010. The daily conversations with patrons and neighbors brought Gary great joy and connection.

A hardworking farmer to his core, Gary raised hogs and managed a dairy herd. His affection for animals extended to ponies, horses, donkeys — and especially his beloved dogs.

Known for his quick wit and good humor, Gary had a natural ability to light up a room with his smile and clever comebacks. His laughter was contagious, and his presence left a mark on everyone he met.

He cherished the great outdoors, particularly fishing, and spent countless hours in nature. His legacy is one of resilience, deep love for the land, and unwavering devotion to his family.

Gary is survived by his wife, Ruth of Waverly; daughters, Lisa (Dan) Zwanziger of Nashua and Laurie (Dean) Hoffman of Ionia; sons, Larry (Michelle) Lienemann of Lakeville, Minnesota, Lee (Becky) Lienemann of Platte City, Missouri, and Loren (Angie) Lienemann of Dows; stepdaughters, Rose (Cliff) Hunt of Waterloo and Angie (Mark) Simerson of Ames; stepson, Scott (Kerry) Murray of Ionia; and 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren who brought him endless pride and joy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Janice (Guy) Millermon; and his brother, David (Karen) Lienemann.

Gary will be remembered for his generous heart, his enduring connection to the land, and the deep roots of love he planted in his family