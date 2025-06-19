Gloria Jean Fox, 74

Gloria Jean Fox, age 74 of Nora Springs, passed away on June 21, 2025 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Per Gloria’s wishes, graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Family of Gloria Fox, care of Cathy Janssen, PO Box 417, Dumont, IA 50625.

Gloria was born in New Hampton on April 25, 1951, to parents Harold and Norma (Hovey) Peters. She graduated in 1969 from New Hampton High School.

On June 8, 1980, she was united in marriage to Emmit Fox. They later divorced.

Gloria enjoyed going to car shows, playing cards, reading, and playing bingo.

Gloria is survived by her son, Travis Fox of New Hampton; daughters, Teresa (Corey) Campbell of Clear Lake, and Trisha Fox of Mason City; her mother, Norma Peters of New Hampton; her sister, Cathy (Rod) Janssen of Dumont; her brother, Harlan (Wendy) Peters of New Hampton; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her special friend, Kenneth Welsh of Forest City.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Peters; her brother, Daniel Peters; a daughter, Tina Fox; a niece, Michelle Kulish; and a nephew, Mick Kulish, Jr.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City is assisting the family.