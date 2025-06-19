Francis James Reicks, 97

Francis James Reicks, age 97 of Lawler, died Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehab.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 26, 2025, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler with the Rev. Nick Radloff celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Little Turkey.

Friends may greet the family from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Little Turkey where there will be a Parish Scripture Service following the visitation. Visitation continues from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, June 26, 2026, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler.

Francis James Reicks was born on March 12, 1928, the seventh of 15 children, to Victor and Mary (Heying) Reicks at their farm home near St. Lucas.

Francis, known to many as Frankie, graduated from St. Luke High School in St Lucas in 1946.

After high school, Francis enjoyed playing softball and was known for his pitching skills on the country team. He and his brothers were involved in farming and excavating for their father, Victor, as well as area farmers and businessmen. With necessity being the father of invention, they created and developed many tools and machinery to assist in their work.

Francis and his brothers could be found at local dance halls and made many friends there.

Francis met Lucille Gebel at the Lawler Legion Hall and began their lifelong journey together. They were married on Sept. 11, 1951, at Mt Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler and remained committed to one another for 70 years. They made their home on a farm west of Little Turkey where they raised their eleven children. Their lives were filled with faith, hard work and commitment to family.

Francis, along with his children, constructed several farm buildings over the years. He passed along his planning and building skills, as well as his work ethic.

As a farmer, he raised grain and livestock including dairy cattle, hogs and chickens. He took pride in his craftsmanship as a woodworker, especially by building Christmas stables for each of his children and grandchildren.

Francis will be remembered as an active member in his parish, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Little Turkey. He served as a parish council member, Eucharistic Minister, faith formation instructor, and was appreciated for his handyman skills put to use around the church.

He also served as a board member of the Lawler and New Hampton Co-Ops for several years.

Francis is survived by his children, Ruth Keizer (Rod Edwards) of Evansville, Indiana, Sister Laura Reicks, RSM, of Sinsinawa, Wisconsin, Susan (Ken) Keune of Decorah, Henry (Jill) Reicks of Swisher, Nancy (Gary) Cuvelier of Lawler, Tim (Paula) Reicks of Little Turkey, Sally (Tom) Yungtum of Sumner, Emily (Roger) Smith of Eyota, Minnesota, Carl (Kristen) Reicks of New Hampton, Jeremy Reicks of Little Turkey; son-in-law, Keith Jerdee (Dave Poremba) of Lac Du Flambeau, Wisconsin; 33 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; his sisters Marian Retterath and Elsie Swehla; brothers, Alex Reicks, Ardwin Reicks, Harry (Barb) Reicks and Roy (Carolyn) Reicks; in-laws, Joe (Diana) Gebel, Darlene Gebel, Laverne Blue and Lorraine (Wayne) Carlson;and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Mary Reicks; parents-in-law, Frank and Helen Gebel; daughter, Cindy Jerdee; son-in-law, Henry Keizer; grandson, Peter Yungtum; great-grandson, Bobby Hardeman; siblings and in-laws, Monsignor Leander Reicks, Norbert (Virginia) Reicks, Neal (Alice) (Vernice) Reicks, Lucille (Linus) Kruse, Eugene (Grace) Reicks, Luella Reicks, Edna Reicks, Jerome Reicks, Roche Lensing, Norbert Retterath, Dan Swehla, Don (Doris) Reicks, and Joseph, in infancy; Gebel in-laws, Marilyn (Francis Burns) (Jim) Leibold, LeRoy (Mary) Gebel, Bob (Rita) Gebel, Leona (Luke) Kriener, Francis Gebel, Jean (Leon) Hageman, Doris (Ray) Balik and Loretta (Pete) Kleve; and several nieces and nephews.