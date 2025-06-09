John Francis Reicks, 68

John Francis Reicks, age 68 of Lawler, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 8, 2025, surrounded by family, due to complications from metastatic kidney cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 16, 2025, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler, with Father Nick Radloff celebrating the Mass.

A private family burial will be held at a later date

Friends may greet the family from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at the church, where there will be a 7 p.m. Scripture Service. Visitation continues on Monday from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. at the church.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory have been entrusted with John’s arrangements.

John was born on September 8, 1956, in New Hampton, Iowa, the youngest child of Neal and Alice (Huinker) Reicks.

He attended OLMC through sixth grade and graduated from Turkey Valley High School in 1974. During his high school years, John was a member of the wrestling team and proudly placed fourth at the state tournament his senior year.

When he was a high school junior, he asked Mary Lynn (Lynnie) Bodensteiner to be his prom date. The relationship blossomed, and on Dec. 27, 1975, John and Lynnie were united in marriage at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in St. Lucas. Together, they raised five children and built a life centered by love, faith and a deep devotion to their family.

After taking over the family farm in 1976, John and Lynnie worked together raising hogs and crops. John was a devoted member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Lawler. He served as a lector, taught CCD classes, and was a member of the Parish Council. He lived out his unwavering faith through service to his church and community.

A passion for sports and storytelling led John to begin writing for the New Hampton Tribune and the Calmar Courier in 1997. He reported on high school athletics with enthusiasm, attending many state tournaments, and he loved to spotlight the hard work and achievements of local student-athletes. He especially enjoyed writing his “Out in Left Field” column and being able to share personal stories and milestones. Among his most memorable columns were heartfelt reflections on the passing of his mother, Vernice; the loss of the family’s beloved dog, Bob; and a memorable journey to Albany, New York, with his son Zac for the 2002 NCAA Wrestling Tournament.

In 1999, John chose to pursue a new chapter in life, and enrolled at Northeast Iowa Community College as a non-traditional student. He graduated in 2001, and continued his studies at Upper Iowa University, earning his bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2003 at the age of 44, all while meeting the demands of full-time farming and writing for the newspaper.

John began his teaching career in 2003 at CFS Catholic School in Spillville. In his retirement speech just last month, he flawlessly recited the names of every student from his very first classroom, a testament to the lasting impact they had on him.

He later taught at St. Benedict’s in Decorah before returning to his roots at Turkey Valley in 2007. He wore many hats during his 18 years at Turkey Valley, serving as the physical education teacher, athletic director, third-grade teacher and head golf coach at various times during his career.

Whether in the classroom or on the golf course, “Coach JR” helped young people grow in confidence, character, and skill. Beyond his work with students, John deeply valued the meaningful friendships he built with his colleagues, and considered the Turkey Valley staff his second family. John greatly missed the staff and students when he retired from teaching in February 2025 after receiving his cancer diagnosis, and treasured their support these past few months. His legacy of service, compassion, and commitment continues to inspire all who knew him.

John loved being outside, and kept busy gardening and planting entirely too much sweet corn, tomatoes and cucumbers. He loved to share the fruits of his labor with friends, family, and neighbors.

He also spent the last 25 years raising Labrador puppies, often timing litters around the holidays so his grandchildren could enjoy playing with the new puppies. A lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, John was overjoyed when the team ended its 100-year championship drought with a World Series win in 2016.

He was a true extrovert and loved sharing words of wisdom and messages of hope. He was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, and the love he showed to others. John’s Catholic faith played a central role in the way he lived his life, and his spiritual devotion was a source of strength and comfort, especially during his illness.

Above all, John’s greatest joy and accomplishment was being a devoted husband, father and grandfather. As a devoted husband, John cherished spending time with Lynnie, whether they were catching up on their day, enjoying leisurely bike rides or dressing up for a night out at the White House Supper Club. He loved surprising Lynnie at Christmastime with a beautiful piece of jewelry or a stunning leather jacket, and their children equally loved watching her joy as she opened an unexpected gift.

As a devoted father, Ben, Zac, Ali, Abby and Annie each knew that his love was unconditional, and they could always come to him if they needed advice or found themselves in a bit of trouble. He never missed a high school sporting event or a college apartment moving day, and only occasionally complained while sweating through multiple white V-neck t-shirts during each and every move. John also had a special talent for speaking at family events, and his tradition of delivering long, heartfelt speeches at his children’s weddings remains unforgettable.

As a devoted grandfather, he was affectionately known as “Grandpa John” and took immense pride in his 13 grandchildren. Whether it was discussing sports, reading stories, giving Gator rides around the farm, or having them help with chicken and puppy chores, he cherished every moment spent with each of them. John and Lynnie were thrilled to be able to attend their oldest grandchild Carter’s college graduation on May 24, 2025, the day after John entered hospice care.

John is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Lynnie, Lawler; his five children, Benjamin Reicks, Las Cruces, New Mexico, Zachary (Lucy) Reicks, Clive, Alison (Derek) Thompson, Decorah, Abigail (Dan) Bucheit, Ankeny, and Annalee (Cody) Fencl, Decorah; and his grandchildren, Carter Proffitt, Zoey, Fred and Harvey Reicks, Sydney, Elena and Drew Thompson, Frances, August and Vincent Bucheit, and Eloise, Franklin and George Fencl. He is also survived by five sisters, Lois (Lance) Thorkelson, Rochester, Minnesota, Elaine Reicks, Fayette, Carol Reicks, Sun City West, Arizona, Jane (Tim) Scheidel, Lawler, and Nancy (Tom) Dallenbach, Waterloo; one brother, Mark (Karen) Reicks, Osakis, Minnesota; and in-laws, Shari Reicks, Waukon, Barb (Tommy) Howe, Houston, Mike (Laura) Bodensteiner, Washington, Texas, Kathy (Stan) Jirak, Monroe, Washington, Becky (Jeff) Eichenberger, New Hampton, Randy Bodensteiner, Gonvick, Minnesota, Julie Ungerer, West Salem, Wisconsin, Jack (Sherri) Bodensteiner, Nederland, Texas, and Terri Arends, Mason City; along with a community that felt his influence in countless ways.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Neal and Alice (Huinker) Reicks; stepmother, Vernice Reicks; brother, James (Jim) Reicks; and in-laws Kilian and Elaine Bodensteiner.

John’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the family, friends, and medical professionals for the numerous prayers, wonderful care, and many acts of kindness shown to him and his family during his illness.

They also wish to express their appreciation for the exceptional care provided by WinnMed Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests sending contributions in John’s memory to Heart Animal Rescue, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and WinnMed Hospice.