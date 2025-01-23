Scott Curtis Johnson, 65

Scott Curtis Johnson, age 65 of Nora Springs, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua. Memory sharing at remembrance will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Travis Bilharz, Casey Johnson, Cody Johnson, Devin Johnson, Ryan Peterson and Justin Brierly will be serving as pallbearers. Mike Sorenson, Cory Schmitt, Dwight Alden, Al Frost, Eric Bilharz, Andy Martin, and Reed Dietz will be serving as honorary pallbearers.

A private family burial will take place at a later date.

Born on Nov. 28, 1959, in Charles City, to Doyle Johnson Sr. and Lola Willert-Reetz, Scott’s journey through life was marked by his ability to find joy in every moment and his unwavering dedication to those he held dear.

Scott, a proud graduate of Nashua High School, carried the spirit of his alma mater throughout his life, often reminiscing about his time as a state runner-up wrestler for the school’s team, a testament to his competitive spirit and work ethic. His love for sports continued into adulthood, with his unwavering support for Tom Brady, whom he regarded as the G.O.A.T.

After high school, Scott’s career path led him to Midwest Roofing, where he devoted 35 years of hard work and dedication until his retirement in 2018. His professional journey also included a venture into the hospitality industry, where he co-owned the S & L tap in Bassett with his mother, creating a beloved local gathering place for the community.

Scott’s interests were a reflection of the rich tapestry of his life. From growing up riding horses and jockeying, to his love for deer hunting and fishing, his connection with nature was profound. His hands were as skilled as his mind, with a talent for woodworking that allowed him to craft beautiful pieces, each telling a story of patience and precision.

Beyond his hobbies and work, Scott’s character shone brightest. Known for his sarcasm, he had a unique ability to infuse humor into any situation, often leaving friends and family with a smile. Yet, it was his loving nature that truly defined him, a trait that made him a cherished son, partner, and friend.

Scott’s journey through life was shared with his beloved wife Vickie (Peyton) Johnson, who predeceased him. In later years, he found companionship and joy with his special significant other, Sandi Johnson, who stood by him with love and support.

Those who knew Scott will remember him not just for his accomplishments and interests but for the way he lived his life—with a heart full of love and a smile ready to share. His legacy is one of laughter, kindness, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved.

While Scott’s physical presence will be dearly missed, his spirit will continue to live on through the memories he has left behind and the lives he has touched. His was a life well-lived, full of purpose, passion, and an abundance of love.

Scott is survived by his special significant other, Sandi Johnson of Nora Springs; son, Justin (Christina) Johnson of Woodward; step-son, Jesse Bergmann of Nashua; brothers, Doyle Johnson Jr. of Wisconsin and Todd Johnson of Charles City; sister, Patty (Dan) Bilharz of Nashua; and grandchildren, Gavin, Aidan, Teagan, Jacob, Jade and Sheyenne.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle Johnson Sr. and Lola Willert-Reetz; first wife, Vickie (Peyton) Johnson; brother, David Johnson; and sisters, April Martin and Teresa Johnson.