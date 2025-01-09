Cletus J. Schwickerath, 85

Cletus J. Schwickerath, age 85 of New Hampton, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Washington with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, North Washington, with Casey Schwickerath, Devon Schwickerath, Beth Schwickerath, Carrie Schwickerath, Josh Holthaus, Jayson Holthaus, Jordan Holthaus, Austin Schwickerath and Josie Schwickerath serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a 7 p.m. Parish Scripture Service.

Cletus Joseph Schwickerath -— a cherished husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather — passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 11, 2025, at the age of 85. Born on January 25, 1939, in New Hampton, Cletus was a man of profound wisdom, selflessness and a faith-filled heart that guided him through an admirable life journey.

Educated at St. Mary’s Catholic School in North Washington through the eighth grade, Cletus embraced his true calling as a farmer early in life. He took over the family farm due to his father’s ill health, demonstrating a dedication and work ethic that would become a hallmark of his character.

Alongside his wife Eleanor, whom he met at Gardner Drug Store in New Hampton, Cletus built a life filled with love, hard work and creativity on their second-generation family homestead. Cletus and Eleanor were married on Aug. 3, 1963, at St Mary’s Catholic Church in New Hampton.

A self-taught engineer, Cletus’s ingenuity knew no bounds. He welded yard art, crafted magnetic jewelry and engaged in carpentry work with the same ease and expertise as he managed his farm.

His children fondly recall Gramps teaching his grandkids to drive in his Chevy pickup “Brownie” and the family routine of cleaning chickens in the morning, followed by afternoons spent fishing for bullheads at Clear Lake. He was a man of few words, but when he spoke, one of his famous sayings, “don’t piss around,” resonated with a gentle firmness that only Cletus could convey.

Cletus’s involvement in his community and church was a testament to his commitment to service and fellowship. A lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Parish, he was a founding member of the North Washington Mens Choir in 1968. Together with Eleanor, Cletus was a devoted volunteer at the church and a lifetime member of the Catholic Order of Foresters.

He was a talented pitcher for his fast-pitch softball team in his younger years and was active in 4-H, proudly earning the honor of Family of the Year in 1987.

His love for quilting showcased another facet of his many talents. At the young age of 78, Cletus started quilting. When Patrice opened her quilt shop, Cletus would come in most every day to “work.” He quickly and meticulously learned how to sew a 1/4″ seam, which in the end turned into beautiful quilts that were displayed in the quilt shop. He also learned how to use a seam ripper if a mistake was made!

A man who never wanted to throw anything away, Cletus lived by the principle that what he saved might one day be needed by his children. His love for naps was well-known, as was his ability to preserve and share the wisdom accumulated over a lifetime of experiences.

Cletus Joseph Schwickerath’s life was a testament to the power of hard work, creativity, love for family and deep-rooted faith. He leaves behind a legacy of love and service that will be remembered by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

As we bid farewell to this remarkable man, we do so with gratitude for the wisdom he shared, the selflessness he embodied, and the faith that guided him. His memory will continue to inspire and comfort his family and community for generations to come.

Cletus is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Eleanor of New Hampton, and their four children, Craig (Deb) of Cedar Falls, Tony (Janet) of New Hampton, Scott (Julie) of Remsen, and Patrice (Brian) Schilling of New Hampton; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Josephine (Mishak) Schwickerath, and his siblings, Robert (Marlys), Joanna (Elmer) Geerts, Bernice (Ray) Felder and Alice (Herb) Carpenter.