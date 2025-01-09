Joanne Julia Winter, 88

Joanne Julia Winter, age 88 of New Hampton died Monday, Jan. 6, 2025 at MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler with the Rev. Nick Radloff celebrating the Mass.

Interment in the church cemetery will follow with Joanne’s 10 grandchildren serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a 6 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass on Monday at the church.

She was born on Sept. 20, 1936, the eldest daughter of George “Pat” and Loretta Winter. Her life was a testament to love, faith and dedication.

Joanne grew up in Lawler, where she attended Lawler High School and graduated in the Class of 1955.

She pursued her passion for education at Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, graduating in 1957. She later furthered her studies at Upper Iowa University, earning her degree in 1972.

While in school, Joanne met the love of her life, Alvin Winter. The couple married on June 6, 1959, and together they built a life centered on family, faith, and community. Their union was blessed with four children — Mike, Jackie, Donna and Diane.

A lifelong educator, Joanne began her teaching career at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in New Hampton before joining the North Fayette Community Schools at Hawkeye Elementary. Her dedication to nurturing young minds continued until her retirement in 2001.

Even then, Joanne’s love for teaching persisted as she served as a substitute teacher at New Hampton Elementary well into her 80s.

Joanne’s faith was a cornerstone of her life. She was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic minister and often brought communion to the homebound. As a devoted Catholic, she also led the Catholic Daughters as president for many years.

Beyond her career and faith, Joanne found joy in farming, gardening, cheering for the Iowa Hawkeyes, traveling and playing cards with friends and family. She was known for her boundless energy, strong work ethic and warm sense of humor that could brighten any room.

Joanne’s legacy is one of love, kindness, and an unwavering commitment to those she held dear. She touched countless lives as a teacher, neighbor and friend.

She is survived by one son, Mike (Denice) Winter of New Hampton; three daughters, Jacqueline (Joe) Sharp of Centerville, Donna (Charles) Bagge of Cedar Rapids, and Diane (Lance) Von Ah of Carmel, Indiana; 10 grandchildren, Jennifer (Andrew) Jeffrey, Kristen (Jared Bird) Winter, Nicholas (Gentry) Winter, Ashley (Tyler) Zylstra, Megan (Will) Johannes, Spencer Sharp, Katie (Jonathan Jansen) Sharp, Lance Von Ah Jr, Nicole Von Ah and Halle Von Ah; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Don Winter of Lawler; one sister, Jeanette Kurtenbach of La Joya, Texas; and special friend, Dave Swenumson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alvin in 2011; one sister-in-law, Sharon Winter; and one brother-in-law, Larry Kurtenbach.