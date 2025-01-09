Merle W. Cook, Sr., 87

Merle W. Cook, Sr., age 87 of Dundee, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at his home.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein is assisting the family. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

Merle Wendell Cook was born Aug. 11, 1937, in Black Hawk County, the son of Sidney Earl and Jenny (Land) Cook.

He received his GED and private pilot’s license from Hawkeye Community College. Merle proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

On September 4, 1954, he was united in marriage to Marva Dee Wolf at Evansdale.

Merle was employed for over 40 years at John Deere in Waterloo.

After his retirement, he worked at Strawberry Point Nursing Home in Strawberry Point, Whitaker Foods in Waterloo, Isle Casino in Waterloo, UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo and Per Mar Security Services in Cedar Rapids.

He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing. Merle was a devoted caretaker to his wife, children and siblings.

Merle is survived by his wife: Marva Dee Cook of Dundee; five children, Jeannie Cook (Mike Kniss) of Vancouver, Washington, Merle (April) Cook, Jr. Nashua, John (Joy) Cook of Cedar Rapids, Jim Cook of Manchester and Jeffrey Cook of La Porte City; eight grandchildren, Matt Cook (Ianne Macadangdang), Mitch Cook, Sierra (Tyler) Pauley, Brianna (Tryston) Crook, Lucas Cook, Jami Cook, Austin Cook and Nathan Bloeser; four great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Sidney Cook, David Cook, Tom Cook, Dale Cook, Miller Mack Hawkins, Mike Hawkins and Daisey Hawkins; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and four sisters — Marilyn Kelly, Pat Hagge, June Cook Martin and Dixie Small.