Marlene C. May, 84

Marlene C. May, age 84 of Charles City and formerly of New Hampton, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with her brother, the Rev. Larry Chapin, presiding.

Interment will be in the Fremont Cemetery, Tripoli.

Friends may greet the family from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Marlene was born Sept. 10, 1940, the second child of Lynn and Rosemary (Glasgow) Chapin. Marlene was delivered by a midwife in the home of her grandparents, William Densmore and Rosetta (Bennett) Chapin, in rural Bremer County. Marlene was one of nine children and was a mother figure to her sevem younger siblings.

During high school, she also worked at Holley’s as a waitress. After she graduated from the New Hampton High School in 1959, she went to work at Shield Bantam in Waverly for four years.

Marlene met Allyn Buenger at a dance in Janesville. They were married on June 25, 1961, at the Congregational Church in New Hampton.

Allyn and Marlene farmed on the Buenger family farm in rural Tripoli, raising chickens, goats and milking cows. Marlene and Allyn had struggles in being able to have a baby. They were delighted when she became pregnant in 1966. But unfortunately, she miscarried when she fell on ice. Allyn and Marlene were able to have a son, Brent Allyn Buenger, born Aug. 3, 1967.

Marlene sewed their own clothes and even made a matching outfit for Brent and herself.

Later Allyn got his pilot license and began running the Oelwein airport, from which the family moved to the airport apartment. Marlene and Allyn separated, and Marlene was left with no car, no job and raising Brent.

Marlene walked to Luigi’s Restaurant & Lounge and got a waitress job earning $1 an hour. This barely covered a babysitter for Brent. Marlene’s father did get Marlene an old green Ford car to drive.

Marlene applied at the new Sara Lee plant and was one of the first nine hired at the New Hampton plant. Marlene and Brent moved to New Hampton in 1972. Marlene worked at Sara Lee for 28 years until they closed the New Hampton plant in 2000 and moved it to Tarboro, North Carolina.

Marlene met Russell May at church, where they both attended the Methodist Church in New Hampton. Marlene said Russ was an usher at church and when he passed the offertory plate, Marlene was checking him out and ended up placing her entire wallet in the plate. Their relationship grew from there. Marlene and Russell May were married on Oct. 8, 1977, at the Methodist Church in New Hampton. Russell and Marlene did not have any children together, but Russell was a good step-father to Brent.

Marlene was so happy when Brent and Jennifer (Wheeler) were married on Aug. 5, 2001, in Colorado. Marlene always dreamed of being a grandmother and her wish was granted with the birth of Bode Allyn Buenger on Sept. 8, 2010.

Brent, Jen and Bode are the joy of Marlene’s life. She always looked forward to their talks on the phone, and visits, whether it was Marlene flying to Arizona to visit, or in the later years, of them coming to Iowa to visit.

Marlene had exquisite taste, the more bling the better. She did not look her age, and she always dressed well when going out. She always needed to have her lipstick. Marlene did not know the meaning of casual attire.

Marlene baked wonderful desserts, prepared beautiful flower arrangements and was a friend to many.

Marlene loved to send Bode, Brent and Jen monster cookies, many times shipping them as she knew how much Bode loved her cookies. Many times, with the help of Rosalyn.

She was very much a cat person, and she was lost after her cat Mitzu passed. But with her lung cancer and COPD, it was best that she didn’t have a pet in the house.

Marlene was a member of the Red Hat Society, along with many of her sisters. It was appropriate as Marlene’s favorite color was Purple and she loved fancy hats.

Marlene made many trips to Mason City for doctor’s appointments after her cancer diagnosis and was always dressed to the max. All the staff loved seeing Marlene as she was cheerful and witty, sometimes she even liked to flirt.

Marlene is survived by her son, Brent (Jennifer) Buenger, and her grandson, Bode Buenger of Vail, Arizona. She is also survived by her siblings. Carol (Tom) Bruch, Marion, Esther (Cy) Burlage, Cedar Falls, Rosalyn (Melvin) Miller, Ionia, AJ (Kelly) Meyer, Decorah, Steve (Virjean) Chapin, New Hampton, Cindy Helle, Cedar Rapids, and Larry (Mary) Chapin, Nebraska City Nebraska; and several nieces and nephews.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Lynn and Rosemary Chapin; her sister, Mary Rowley; brothers-in-law, Kenny Rowley, Bob Helle and Dale Borlaug; and her first husband, Allyn William Buenger.