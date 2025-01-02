Russell Duane Crandall, 96

Russell Duane Crandall, age 96, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, January 7 at Iles Norwalk Chapel, with his memorial service at 2 p.m.

Russ was born April 10, 1928, in Freeport, Illinois, the son of Orla and Margaret (Penticoff) Crandall.

Following high school, he served in the U.S. Navy.

Russ was united in marriage with Bernette Darlene “Jackie” Armstrong on Feb. 10, 1951, in New Hampton. The couple moved to Norwalk in 1958.

Russ retired from Northwestern Bell in 1980. He enjoyed golfing, riding his motorcycle and traveling with Jackie.

Russ was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James; and sisters, Dorothy, Velda, Patricia, Genevieve and Phyllis.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Jackie; children of his heart, Tim and Donna Ballard; grandchildren, Dillon (Ellaine) Ballard and Dallas (Tyler) Braughton; sister, Nancy Koenigsfeld; as well as friends and other relatives.

Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.