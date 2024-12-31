Sandra Lee Mahan, 79

Sandra Lee Mahan, age 79 of Jerico, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, at her home surrounded by family.

A private family service will take place at a later date.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton have been entrusted with arrangements.

Born on Feb. 10, 1945, in California to Leonard and Louise (Toscan) Sommer, Sandra’s warm spirit and generous nature touched the lives of all who knew her.

A proud graduate of East Waterloo High School in 1963, Sandra carried the lessons and friendships from her formative years throughout her life. Her dedication and work ethic were evident to all who worked alongside her during her 20-year tenure at Sara Lee, from which she retired. Sandra’s colleagues remember her as not just a coworker but a friend and a beacon of kindness in the workplace.

Sandra’s interests and hobbies painted the picture of a life rich with simple pleasures and deep passions. An avid reader, she found solace and excitement in the worlds spun by Stephen King, often losing herself in the twists and turns of his masterful storytelling. Her love for puzzles reflected her patient and meticulous nature, each piece meticulously placed, creating a tapestry of completion and satisfaction.

Her love for the outdoors was apparent in her well-tended garden, a testament to her nurturing spirit. Each bloom and plant stood as a symbol of her care and attention to the beauty of life. Sandra’s garden was not only a source of joy for her but also a sanctuary for the many pets she welcomed into her home.

Her open-door policy for any pet in need was a reflection of her enormous heart, and her kindness extended to all living creatures.

Sandra’s morning ritual of coffee and cigarettes was a cherished routine, a moment of reflection and enjoyment that started her day. Those close to her fondly recall the comforting aroma of coffee that perpetually filled her kitchen, mingling with the laughter and conversation that was a constant in her welcoming home.

Described by those who loved her as the embodiment of love and kindness, Sandra’s legacy is one of compassion and generosity. Her absence leaves a void in the lives of her friends and community, yet her memory will continue to inspire acts of kindness and love in those she touched.

Sandra’s journey through life was marked by the love she gave and the love she received. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered for the light she brought into this world. As we say goodbye to Sandra Lee Mahan, we celebrate a life well-lived, a life filled with love, and a life that will continue to inspire us all.

Sandra is survived by her sons, Martin (Dawn) Van Brunning of New Hampton, Eric Brunning of Arizona, and Michael (Tanya) Brunning of Lenexa, Kansas; daughter, Lenora (Zach Imoehl) Darrah of Cresco; brother, Cory (Cynthia) Sommer of Wyoming; sister, Lynette (Harry) Banks of Cedar Falls; brother-in-law, Dave Brunning of New Hampton; step-daughter, Geraldine Mahan; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Louise (Toscan) Sommer; and husbands, Jerry Mahan and Paul Brunning.