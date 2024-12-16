Jerry Bouillon, 81

Jerry Bouillon, age 81 of Greene, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Jerry Gus Bouillon — a devoted husband, loving father and cherished grandfather — passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2024, in Allison, at the age of 81. Born on July 14, 1943, in Charles City, the son of Ransom and Jennie (Janssen) Bouillon, Jerry’s life was a testament to the values of hard work, dedication, and the importance of family.

Jerry’s journey began in the heart of Iowa, where he met and fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Sinnwell. Their love blossomed early, and they were united in marriage at St. Michaels Catholic Church, embarking on a life filled with love and partnership. Jerry graduated from Nashua High School in 1961, setting the stage for a diverse and fulfilling career.

The young couple made their first home in Charles City, where Jerry began his working life. They later moved to Bassett, where Jerry and Marilyn operated the Bassett Tap, serving the community for several years. The family’s next chapter unfolded in Greene, where Jerry’s industrious nature flourished. He spent time working at a local grocery store in Charles City, but his ambition led him to serve his community as a part-time policeman in Greene.

Jerry’s entrepreneurial spirit shone through as he managed a small business selling Stanley and Watkins products. However, his true calling came when he took over a lawn care and snow removal business, dedicating over 40 years to this venture. His commitment to his community extended to his role as a bus driver for the North Butler Community School District, where he safely transported generations of children to and from school.

Family was the cornerstone of Jerry’s life. He was a beacon of love and stability, always placing the needs of his family above all else. Jerry’s most treasured moments were those spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whose lives he enriched with his wisdom, humor, and boundless affection.

Jerry’s legacy is carried on by his beloved wife, Marilyn, with whom he shared an unwavering bond forged by years of companionship and mutual respect. Together, they navigated life’s challenges and celebrated its joys, creating a family rooted in love and mutual support.

A respected member of his community, Jerry’s presence will be profoundly missed by all who knew him. His work ethic, sense of responsibility, and dedication to his family will continue to inspire those he leaves behind.

As we bid farewell to Jerry Gus Bouillon, we celebrate a life well-lived—a life of purpose, love, and enduring impact. His story does not end with his passing but continues in the lives of those he touched, the community he served, and the family he adored.

Jerry’s memory will be cherished and kept alive by his children, Nanette (Tom) Spratt of Greene, Patrick (Kellie) Bouillon of Greene, and Kip (Debbie) Bouillon of St. Joseph, Missouri; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce (Cal) Wood of Bassett, and Mary Mooberry of Charles City; two sisters-in-law, Connie Bouillon of Nashua, and Barb Bouillon of Rockford; brother-in-law, Darrell Schmidt of Nashville, Tennessee; and the countless friends and community members whose lives he touched. His spirit, characterized by unwavering dedication and a warm heart, will continue to guide us.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Marilyn in 2020; two great-grandchildren, Thomas Spratt and Shanna Bouillon; two brothers, Dennis Bouillon and Louie Bouillon; and two sisters Jo Ann Schmidt Kandy Eddy.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 101 S. Main St Greene, IA 50636.