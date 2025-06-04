Mary Virginia Knutson, 85

Mary Virginia Knutson, age 85 of Alta Vista, died Monday, June 2, 2025, at Colonial Manor of Elma from complications of a fall and dementia.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 5, 2025, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with Deacon Vic DeSloover officiating.

Interment was held at the New Hampton City Cemetery.

Friends greeted the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 5, 2025, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton prior to the service.

Mary Virginia Knutson, a cherished matriarch and long-time resident of Alta Vista, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2025, at Colonial Manor in Elma from complications of a fall and dementia.

Born to Irvin and Katherine (Boehmer) Marvin on a farm south of Alta Vista on Aug. 15, 1939, Mary was the beloved youngest of eight children.

Her early years were spent in rural Iowa, where she attended a country school and later transferred to St. Bernard’s Catholic School in Alta Vista where she graduated.

In her youth, Mary’s vibrant spirit shone brightly at a local dance where she met Nels Knutson from nearby Alta Vista. With a playful challenge that Nels learn to dance, their romance began, blossoming into a lifelong partnership.

They exchanged vows on May 7, 1960, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, marking the start of a devoted and loving marriage.

Mary’s professional life included working at the local variety store and the Alta Vista bar.

However, her true vocation was motherhood. Raising seven children in Alta Vista, Mary poured her heart into nurturing a home filled with love, laughter, and the values of hard work and compassion. In 1991, she and Nels transitioned to a well-earned retirement in Charles City, where they enjoyed the fruits of their lifelong labors together.

Mary’s interests were a reflection of her love for family in the time spent with her grandchildren, whom she adored, and the simple joys of life.

She relished in the beauty of nature through her walks and cherished the laughter and stories shared during monthly dinners with her siblings.

With Nels, she made annual pilgrimages to the Spencer Fair in Iowa and annual weekends in South Dakota and savored the fall beauty of the Mississippi River, where they collected memories and cheese alike.

Mary’s legacy is carried on by her loving family, including sons, Robert (Valerie) of Floyd, Roger (Karen) of New Hampton, Richard (Janine) of Montrose Minnesota, and Rodney (Jennifer) of New Hampton; daughters, Renae (David) Engel of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Rochelle (Tim) Lewis of Charles City; her 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and her sister, Dolores Welch of Indiana.

Each of them embodies a piece of her spirit and continues to be guided by her wisdom and strength.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Nels (2006); her daughter, Rhonda (1992); son-in-law, Tim Lewis (2016); and her siblings, Clarence (Anne) Marvin, LaVern Marvin, Virgil (Monica) Marvin, Marcella (Bob) Simons, Myrtle (Harold) Rosonke and Alice (Will) Seeger, along with brother-in-law, Forrest Welch.

Mary’s journey was one of grace, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to her family. Mary’s story does not end here, for her essence will forever be woven into the lives of those she touched. Her spirit, now free from the complications of dementia, dances on in the eternal embrace of peace.