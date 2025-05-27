Dennis Eugene Gorman, 68

Dennis Eugene Gorman, age 68 of Marion and formerly of New Hampton, died Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at The Silver

Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Marion.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Dennis Eugene Gorman was born on Sept. 10, 1956, in West Union, the son of Alvin and Maxine (Nelson) Gorman.

Dennis attended school in New Hampton and graduated from New Hampton High School. He continued his education at Hawekeye Community College, earning a degree in aviation mechanics.

Dennis is survived by two brothers, Bob (Carol) Gorman of New Hampton, and Dave Gorman of New Hampton; one sister, Sandy Reiling of Pine Island, Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.