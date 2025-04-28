Cody Dean Clayton Miller, 28

Cody Dean Clayton Miller, age 28 of New Hampton, died Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with the Rev. Scott Smith presiding.

Friends may greet the family an hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at New Hampton City Cemetery.

Born on March 10, 1997, in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, Cody was the beloved son of Chad and Lynette (Tischner) Miller, and the cherished younger brother of Taylor. From the moment he arrived, Cody brought a spark into the world that never dimmed — a rambunctious, energetic soul who kept everyone around him on their toes with his lively spirit and endless curiosity.

Growing up, Cody’s family moved often, but wherever they landed, he brought with him a zest for life that quickly made any place feel like home. The family eventually put down roots in New Hampton, where Cody began high school. It was there that he made his mark as a gifted athlete, running with the cross country and track teams.

Whether it was staging air-soft battles with his friends, diving into epic storylines on his PS5 or spending hours constructing Lego masterpieces, he lived life with enthusiasm and heart.

He was a lifelong fan of Star Wars, a connoisseur of Reese’s Sticks and Peanut Butter Cups and never turned down a slice of Little Caesars pizza.

In 2016, Cody’s life changed forever when he met Josie Dublin online. What began as a connection across screens grew into a deep, enduring love. They married on July 22, 2019, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, a day filled with joy and commitment.

Together, they welcomed their daughter, Elizabeth, on June 1, 2021 — whom Cody tenderly nicknamed “Mel,” short for My Eternal Love. Cody was a devoted husband and a proud father, completely smitten with his little girl.

Cody was known for his big heart and even bigger personality. He was a storyteller at heart — a true chatterbox who could light up any room with a tale, a joke, or a surprising bit of trivia.

He was a protective and loving brother to Taylor and a loyal friend who was always there when you needed him.

Animals held a special place in his heart, especially his beloved cat Franklin, who was rarely far from his side.

Stubborn at times and unafraid to speak his mind, Cody was authentic to his core — strong-spirited, caring and endlessly supportive of those he loved.

His presence was a gift, and his absence leaves a profound void in the hearts of all who knew him.

Cody is survived by his wife, Josie of New Hampton; one daughter, Elizabeth “Mel” of New Hampton; parents, Chad and Lynette Miller of New Hampton; sister, Taylor (Van) Miranda of Charles City; two nephews with one on the way, Adrian and Romeo Miranda; two brothers, Brandon Terhark of Osage and Dre Banks of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; paternal grandparents, Audrey and Billy Miller of Fort Myers, Florida; and in-laws, Lourdes and Julito Dublin of Philippines.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Richard and Sandra Tischner.