Rev. Walter J. Kleinfehn, 91

Rev. Walter J. Kleinfehn, age 91 of Dubuque and formerly of New Hampton, died Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at the Stonehill Health Center in Dubuque.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 28, 2025, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton with Archbishop Thomas Zinkula celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Hampton.

Friends may greet the family an hour prior to the Mass at the church on Monday.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.

Walter J. Kleinfehn was born Aug. 23, 1933, in New Hampton, the son of Walter A. and Agnes (Leitel) Kleinfehn.

He received his education at St. Mary’s Grade School and was a New Hampton High School graduate. He continued his education at St. John University, Collegeville, Minnesota, and at Loras College and Mt. St. Bernard Seminary, both in Dubuque.

In summers while he was in high school and college, he worked as a carpenter helping build the former St. Mary’s Church in New Hampton and helping several area carpenters around New Hampton.

He was ordained as a Catholic priest on Jan. 30, 1960, and served many parishes throughout his lifetime — including St. Patrick’s in Clear Lake, Sacred Heart in Dubuque, Immaculate Conception in Fairbank, was assistant principal and faculty member of Newman High School in Mason City, was principal and faculty member of LaSalle High School in Cedar Rapids, St. Columbkille’s in Dubuque, St. Pius X in Cedar Rapids, administrator for parishes in Rockwell, Swaledale and Cartersville, St. Bernard’s in Alta Vista and faculty at St. John School of Religion in New Hampton, parishes in Hampton, Dumont, Norway and Watkins.

He retired in 2003 and continued to serve as an interim priest for parishes around Cedar Rapids and was the Chaplain for Sisters of Mercy-Sacred Heart Convent in Cedar Rapids.

Survivors include one sister, Katie Riley of New Hampton, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Kenneth (Helen) Kleinfehn; a sister, Lucile (Robert) Knapp; and a brother-in-law, Al Riley.