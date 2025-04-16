Louie Kobliska, 75

Louie Kobliska, age 75 of New Hampton, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton with Gregory Hanson, Adam Hanson, Steven Hanson, Scott Hanson, Randy Hanson, Timothy Hanson, Bradley Hanson and Tim Denner serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Scott Kime, Luke Schluetter, Jeff Schluetter, Lance Manson, Greg Kobliska, Jim Kobliska, Kyle Kobliska, Mike Kobliska, Jim Hanson and Darrell Hanson.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be an 8 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church on Thursday.

Louie was born Aug. 12, 1949, the son of Charles and Blanche (Burgart) Kobliska.

Growing up, Louie attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School in New Hampton, and completed his GED.

Louie met his love, Kathy Hanson, on May 11, 1978. The two of them were united in love and embarked on their journey as a family, welcoming 10 children into their hearts.

No one who met Louie forgot his infectious passion for mechanics, turtle fishing, humorous storytelling and his love for his family.

Louie, owner of Kobliska Repair, had a dedicated career in mechanics, in which he found the most pride in teaching his boys all there was to know about mechanics. Louie was a jack of all trades, always finding a way to help his kids and others who confided in his knowledge. Louie took the most pride in his wife, seven boys, three girls and many grandchildren.

Louie is survived by his wife, Kathy Hanson of New Hampton; seven sons, Gregory (Tessa) Hanson of New Hampton, Adam (Amanda) Hanson of Protivin, Steven (Brittany) Hanson of New Hampton, Scott (Jessica) Hanson of New Hampton, Randy Hanson of New Hampton, Timothy (Kitana) Hanson of New Hampton, and Bradley (Jazmyne) Hanson of New Hampton; three daughters, Kristi Hanson of Cedar Falls, Jenny (Scott) Kime of New Hampton, and Carrie (Luke Schluetter) Hanson of New Hampton; 22 grandchildren, one great-grandchild; one brother, Mike Kobliska of New Hampton; and two sisters, Joan Lechtenberg of New Hampton, Mary Borchers of Garner.

He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Mila Hanson; and six siblings, Rosemary, Charlotte, Patricia, John, Robert and Harlan.