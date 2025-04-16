Diane Joyce Reuscher, 79

Diane Joyce Reuscher, age 79 of Nashua, died Thursday, April 17, 2025, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 26, 2025 at St. John Lutheran Church, Nashua with Deacon Jackie Schilling presiding.

Inurnment will be held at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in Charles City following the service.

Friends may greet the family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church on Saturday.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua have been entrusted with arrangements.

Born on June 28, 1945, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, to Simeon and Olga (Larson) Gifford, Diane’s zest for life and dedication to her family and community left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew her.

Graduating from high school in Charles City, Diane was known for her unwavering commitment and love for her work as a school bus driver. For over three decades, she safely transported generations of children to Nashua Community Schools, sharing her warmth and kindness with every student who climbed aboard her bus. Her dedication extended beyond the daily routes, as she enthusiastically drove for countless athletic events, supporting the local teams with pride.

Diane’s sense of adventure was not confined to her professional life. She was a free spirit who found joy in the roar of a motorcycle and the gentle pace of a horse.

Together with her husband, Leroy Reuscher, whom she married at St. John Lutheran Church in Nashua on May 10, 1993, Diane embarked on the iconic Route 66 tour — an experience that encapsulated her love for the open road and the companionship of her life partner.

Her interests were as diverse as they were engaging. Diane reveled in the tranquility of nature through camping, an activity that allowed her to connect with the outdoors and spend precious moments with friends and family. An avid reader, she could often be found lost in the pages of a book, and her hands were rarely still as she crocheted, creating beautiful knitted blankets that she generously donated to the hospital, touching the lives of those in need.

Diane’s love for bowling was another facet of her multifaceted life. The bowling alley was a place where she could unwind, compete and socialize, further cementing the bonds with her community. Her selfless nature shone through in every aspect of her life, and she will be remembered for her spirited approach to every challenge and adventure.

Driving a grain truck for a short time after her tenure as a school bus driver, Diane proved that her skills and adaptability were as robust as her spirit. After the grain hauling she drove the transport in Charles City. Helping the elderly and ill to their doctor appointments etc until she retired. Her ability to navigate both the literal and figurative roads of life with grace and determination was a source of inspiration for many.

Diane’s legacy is one of love, adventure and selflessness. Her adventurous nature led her down many paths, yet it was her selfless dedication to the children and families of her community that truly defined her. Diane’s spirited personality and generous heart left a lasting impression on all who were fortunate enough to cross her path.

Diane is survived by her husband, Leroy Reuscher of Nashua; son, Dan Ferch of Round Rock, Texas; daughter, Joyce Mead of Branson, Missouri; brother, Dennis (Laurel) Gifford of Keota; grandchildren, Taylor Ferch, Dylan Ferch and Ashley Mead; and niece, Cris Gifford.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Simeon and Olga (Larson) Gifford; brother, Les Gifford; and nephew, Keith Gifford.