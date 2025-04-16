Betty Ann Attleson, 87

Betty Ann Attleson — beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend — passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 16, 2025, in Rochester, Minnesota, at the age of 87.

Betty was born Aug. 10, 1937, in Charles City to Glen and Eva (Roethler) Young. She graduated from Charles City High School in 1954.

On March 17, 1957, she married Donald L. “Sam” Attleson at Jerico Lutheran Church in Jerico. They moved to Rochester from Northeast Iowa in 1981. Previously they were owners of The Old Oak Furniture Restoration Store. After selling the business, Betty worked in a variety of positions as a patient care provider and food service worker.

She was a member of the VFW and Red Hat Society.

In her spare time she enjoyed socializing with family, friends and anyone that walked past the driveway. She was the neighborhood Grandma to people and their pets. You could always find her outside with a smile. She enjoyed showing off her rain garden and driving her bright yellow Mustang.

Betty was vibrant, full of life and deeply devoted to those around her. She had a passion for card games, especially when surrounded by her family and friends.

Her home was always filled with conversation, laughter, and the warmth of togetherness. Whether hosting a family gathering or enjoying a quiet moment with a deck of cards, Betty enjoyed the simple pleasures of life and the people she loved most.

She will be remembered for her kind heart, strong spirit, and the deep connections she nurtured with everyone lucky enough to know her.

Survivors include her three sons, Dennis of Rochester, Minnesota, Joe (Sandy) of Kasson, Minnesota, and John (Kandi), of Fredericksburg; a daughter, Vanessa (Jay) King, of Rochester, Minnesota; sister, Mary (Joe) Koeingsfeld of Dakota City, Nebraska; brother, Bill (Shirley) Young of Gladbrook; and sister-in-law, Julie Young. Betty’s legacy lives on through her 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren each of whom brought her immeasurable joy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Dean; in-laws, Tom and Majorie Attleson; and brothers, Don Young and Dick (Kay) Young.

She will forever be remembered as a legend and the life of the party.

A service to celebrate Betty’s life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, April, 25, 2025, at the VFW Post 1215, 2775 43rd Street NW, Rochester, Minnesota.

Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Jerico Lutheran Church Cemetery in Jerico.