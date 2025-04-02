Richard “Dick” James Blazek, 76

Richard “Dick” James Blazek, age 76 and formerly of Lawler, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at University of Iowa Heath Care Medical Center, downtown Iowa City. He died of a rare form of leukemia.

Dick was born in New Hampton on July 24, 1948, to Edward and Eleanora Blazek.

He grew up on the family farm north of Lawler. He enjoyed spending time there throughout his life, planted and nurtured a beautiful flower garden, and was particularly proud of the restored barn where he hosted parties.

Dick graduated from Turkey Valley High School Class of 1966 and completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Iowa.

He was an artist, published author, graphic designer at the University of Iowa Foundation for over 30 years and a long-time Iowa City resident.

Dick loved good food, fine wine, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by older brother, Bill (Alice) Blazek of Cedar Rapids; twin brother, Bob, of Lawler; and younger sister, Jane, of Madison, Wisconsin; niece, Colleen (Jeff) Lowe of Marion; nephew, Brian Blazek of Barcelona, Spain; and niece, Amy Davis of Cincinnati, Ohio.

A celebration of life is being planned by the family.

Contributions can be made to “Memory of Richard Blazek” at Bank Iowa, Box 269, Lawler, IA 52154, and they will be distributed to Iowa art and conservation interests.