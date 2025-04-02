Genevieve Alice Tiemessen, 92

Genevieve Alice Tiemessen, age 92 of New Hampton, died Thursday, March 27, 2025, at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 3, 2025, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Washington, with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in North Washington.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home in New Hampton, where there will be a 3:30 p.m. family Rosary and a 7 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church on Thursday.

Genevieve Alice Tiemessen was born on a farm near Lawler on March 22, 1933, to Dan and Blanche (Finnegan) Sheridan. She always went by her middle name of Alice.

Born the day Prohibition ended, Alice was the third oldest of the Sheridan’s four children. She grew up east of Lawler on the family farm where the family raised chickens, pigs, and milked cows, and grew up learning a strong and hard work ethic.

She attended a one room school house known as Stapleton No. 2 that she attended until the fourth grade and then went to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel until the 11th grade.

Alice met Raymond Tiemessen at a dance in Lawler and they started dating. After they married on June 2, 1952 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Lawler, the couple made their home on the family farm one mile east of North Washington where they raised their five children — Dale, Roger, Connie, Gary and Sandy.

They lived on the farm where Ray’s parents lived and Ray and Alice lived in the house with Ray’s folks before moving into a converted machine shed where there was no indoor plumbing. In 1958 they built a house where Alice lived until her death. On the farm they milked cows, raised chickens, hogs, and beef cattle. Ray and Alice were married for 61 years.

Alice enjoyed helping out on the farm, being in the tractor and hauling corn to the North Washington Coop.

She loved playing cards and her Monday morning get togethers at the Chickasaw Senior Center. Her favorite was making cookies, especially Snickerdoodles and chocolate chip for her grandkids and great grandkids. Alice loved trying new recipes and making goodies for her friends on Monday mornings.

She also loved her independence of being able to drive her car and going to New Hampton and Ionia when she wanted. Ray and Alice wintered in Alamo, Texas for 19 years and Alice continued to go down for three more years until she sold her trailer in 2017. They have made a lot of lasting friendships with other couples while in Texas.

Alice is a member of Immaculate Conception Church in North Washington, Monday Morning Coffee Club and Ionia card playing group. She played the drums in a band for many years and the band name was Diamond T Cowboys. Also she enjoyed doing a variety of adult coloring books with her large assortment of color pencils and markers.

Alice is survived by her children, Dale (Linda) Tiemessen of New Hampton, Roger (Laurie) Tiemessen of New Hampton, Connie Ellswick of New Hampton, Gary (Cindy DeWitte) Tiemessen of Bettendorf, and Sandy (Mark) Cloud of Alabama; by 11 grandchildren, Dan (Lindsey) Tiemessen, David Tiemessen, Michelle (John) Kalinay, BJ (Andrea) Tiemessen, Cassandra Tiemessen, Mike (Sierra) Tiemessen, Jennifer Cole, Christina (Ricardo) Vera, Danielle (Jeremy Bouska) Tiemessen, Chris (Mandi) Cloud and Jeremy Cloud; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Blanche Sheridan; her husband, Raymond on April 14, 2014; sisters, Margaret (Henry) Joebgen and Mary (Virgil) Hilsman; brother, Pat Sheridan; and one great-granddaughter, Rose Tiemessen.