Mary Geraldine “Gerry” Kennedy, 95

Mary Geraldine “Gerry” Kennedy, age 95 of Clear Lake and formerly of New Hampton, died Saturday, March 15, 2025, at her home surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 4, 2025, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton with Gerry’s grandchildren serving as urnbearers.

Friends may greet the family an hour and a half prior to the Mass on Friday at the church.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton have been entrusted with Gerry’s arrangements.

Gerry was born on Nov. 6, 1929, in Lawler, to Frank and Edna (Daily) Galligan.

She spent her early years in Dubuque before her family moved to Calmar, where she attended school through most of high school. She completed her senior year at New Hampton High School, graduating in 1947. She then continued her education at Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls.

After college, Gerry worked at Sheakley and Kennedy Department Store and Riley Electric Store until 1950.

On Feb. 20, 1950, she married the love of her life, Ralph Kennedy, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in New Hampton. Together, they built a life filled with love and family. They loved to dance and truly were best friends.

Gerry dedicated many years to public service, working at the Chickasaw County Auditor’s Office from 1981 to 1988 before being elected and serving as Chickasaw County treasurer until her retirement in 2002. For several years she did the bookkeeping for Kennedy’s Department Store.

She also served her community with dedication and integrity as a member of St. Joseph Rosary Society, Catholic Daughters of America, American Legion Auxiliary, Mercy Medical Auxiliary, Carnegie Cultural Foundation Board and Chickasaw Transportation Board, along with numerous other volunteer activities over the years.

After Ralph’s passing, Gerry moved to Clear Lake, where she enjoyed living over a decade at Garden Park Village overlooking the beautiful Central Gardens. She cherished walking around the gardens, taking it all in, and sitting by the brick bearing her name for her 90th birthday. She stayed active in card clubs, Monday night burgers at Rookies, and social gatherings with dear friends who supported and cared for her.

Gerry will be remembered for her grace, kindness, and warm presence. She had a special way of making those around her feel valued and loved. Her elegance and class left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her.

Gerry is survived by two sons, Dan (Roxanne) Kennedy of Charles City, and Ed Kennedy of Plymouth; one daughter, Kathy (Pat) Carney of Clear Lake; seven grandchildren, Megan (Brian) Blackwood of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Nate Carney of Clear Lake, Chris (Nikki) Carney of Solon, Neil (Tracie) Kennedy of Urbandale, Kyle (Felicia) Kennedy of Urbandale, Matt (Jenny) Kennedy of Plymouth, Minnesota, and Katie (Matthew) McPheeters of Edina, Minnesota; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ralph in 2010; daughter-in-law, Vicki Kennedy; one brother, Tom (Kay) Galligan; and sisters, Fran (Len) Nabak and Patricia, in infancy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Holy Family Parish in New Hampton, St. Patrick’s Church in Clear Lake, or Central Gardens in Clear Lake.