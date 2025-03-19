Steven M. Busta, 63

Steven M. Busta, age 63 of Little Turkey, died Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 22, 2025, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Little Turkey, with the Rev. Nick Radloff celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Little Turkey.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 21, 2025, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a 3:30 p.m. Family Rosary and a 7 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continues from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Steven Mark Busta was born October 31, 1961, in New Hampton, the son of Ben and Lorraine (Dvorak) Busta. He received his education in the Turkey Valley Schools, graduating in 1980. Even as a high school student, he was deeply involved in the agricultural community — working on the farm, raising cattle and handling custom round baling, while also raising corn and beans.

Steven’s zest for life was not limited to his agricultural endeavors; he relished the camaraderie and adventures shared with friends, including some memorable ski trips.

During an encounter at the Brite Spot in Lawler in 1982, Steven met the love of his life, Susan Stark. From a casual meeting to a steady relationship that blossomed in 1986, they exchanged vows on November 14, 1987, at Assumption Parish in Little Turkey, uniting their lives in a ceremony that celebrated their deep affection.

Steven and Susan started their family, welcoming four beautiful children into the world, and they made their home on the Busta Farm, just south of Little Turkey. There, Steven’s passion for farming continued to flourish as he expanded into raising hogs, showcasing his versatility and dedication to providing for his family.

In 1997, with a spirit of lifelong learning, Steven returned to NICC and earned his degree in 2000, embarking on a new career path as an electrician.

His first position with Mracek Electric was a stepping-stone that led him to Luther College in Decorah, where he joined the Maintenance Department. His time at Luther was marked by joy and camaraderie, as he cherished the good times and friendships formed with his co-workers.

After two decades at Luther College, Steven transitioned to MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center, where he continued to apply his electrical expertise for another two years. His professional journey was a testament to his adaptability, skill, and unwavering work ethic.

Steven’s “best life” unfolded in the years of his retirement. With the same passion and vigor that characterized his earlier years, he embraced a host of activities that connected him to the outdoors. Rebuilding his motorcycle, hunting, fishing, trapping, and simply being part of nature were pursuits that brought him immense joy. His hands, ever-creative and skilled, breathed new life into old tractors and warmed his home with wood he had cut himself.

Steven crafted toy boxes for his cherished grandchildren, infusing each creation with love and care. Even when illness prevented him from building one for Sarah’s family, his selflessness shone through as he ensured one was made.

Survivors include his wife, Susan; children, Matthew (Kelly) Busta of Poulsbo, Washington, Natalie (Chris) Niedbalski of Omaha, Nebraska, Carolyn Busta of Decorah, and Sarah (Kelby) Reicks of Waucoma; six grandchildren, Annelise, Rosalie, Maisy, Owen, Isabelle and Baron; sister, Alice (Robert) Kuennen of Cedar Falls; brother, James (Rita) Busta of Mountain Grove, Missouri; mother-in-law, Helen Stark of Cresco, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Ann Ott; father-in-law, Dean Stark; and brothers-in-law, Jean Ott, Greg Stark and Larry Stark.