Vera Louisa Gebel, 92

Vera Louisa Gebel, age 92 of New Hampton, died Monday, March 10, 2025, at her home.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Friends may greet the family from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at the church prior to the Memorial Mass.

Vera Louisa Gebel — a cherished mother, grandmother and friend — passed away peacefully on March 10, in New Hampton at the age of 92.

Born on Sept. 4, 1932, the daughter of Alvin and Helen (Bartels) Maseman in Alta Vista, Vera lived a life marked by love for her family and a spirit that brightened the lives of all who knew her.

Vera’s early years were spent in her hometown of Alta Vista, where she attended local schools and blossomed into a young woman of ambition and charm.

After graduating from Elma High School, she embarked on a career that would see her become a beloved figure in the towns she called home. Her work at the local Hardware Store in Elma was just the beginning of her journey, as her industrious nature led her to Waverly, working at a grocery store, and eventually to New Hampton, where she became a familiar face at Tom’s Pharmacy for several years.

On Nov. 27, 1954, Vera’s life was enriched by her marriage to Robert Gebel. Together they welcomed two children, Kelly and Julie, into their world, and although the couple later divorced, Vera’s role as a devoted mother remained steadfast.

Her career path took another turn when she joined the team at the Pinicon in New Hampton, where she worked until her well-earned retirement. Even as she juggled her professional responsibilities, Vera became known as the “Avon Lady,” a role she relished, selling beauty products and bringing joy to her local clientele.

Vera’s interests were as vibrant as her personality. She relished the simple pleasures of life, such as cocktail hour with friends at local establishments, where laughter and stories were shared freely.

Her love for the outdoors was evident in her fondness for walks and her desire to bask in the sunshine whenever the weather allowed.

Reading was another passion, and Vera could often be found lost in the pages of a good book, transported to worlds far and wide.

Above all, Vera’s family was the epicenter of her world. She cherished every moment spent with her loved ones, and her face lit up at the sight of her grandchildren. Her spirited nature was a beacon of light for her family, inspiring them with her unwavering positivity and zest for life.

Vera’s impact on her family cannot be overstated. She was a woman of resilience, warmth, and an unquenchable spirit that will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her departure leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and the enduring power of a life well-lived.

Vera is survived by her two children; Kelly Gebel of Rochester, Minnesota, and Julie Gebel-Malik of Illinois; four grandchildren, Makel Riley, Jackelyn Gebel, Jululia Malik and Julani Malik; five great-grandchildren, Addison Tomfohrde, Annie Riley, Evelyn Riley, Harper Tomfohrde, and Miley Tomfohrde; and two sisters, Verna Harms of Denver, and Verla Alexander of Roseburg, Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; great-granddaughter, Emma Tomfohrde; and brother-in-law, Duane Harms.