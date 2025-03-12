Barbara Jirak, 97

Barbara Jirak, age 97 of Little Turkey, died Monday, March 10, 2025, at Good Samaritan Home in West Union.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Little Turkey with the Rev. Nick Radloff celebrating the Mass.

Inurnment will be held at St. Marys Catholic Cemetery, Little Turkey.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 17, 2025, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a 7 p.m. Scripture Service. Visitation continues an hour prior to the Mass at the church in Little Turkey on Tuesday.

Barbara Clara Jirak passed away peacefully on March 10, 2025, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in West Union. Born on Jan. 7, 1928, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Franzen) Riha, on a farm South of St. Lucas, Barbara’s early years were filled with the joys of rural life which laid the foundation for her enduring love of nature and the simple pleasures it brings.

Barbara’s education began in St. Lucas and continued after her family moved to the Waucoma area, where she graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Waucoma in 1946.

It was at a local basketball game that Barbara met the love of her life, James Jirak. Their love quickly blossomed, leading to their marriage on Sept. 14, 1949, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waucoma.

Together, they welcomed five children, forming a family that would become the center of Barbara’s world. James and Barbara celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Sept. 14, 2024.

Barbara was a true partner on the family farm, working side by side with Jim. She had a genuine passion for farm life, caring for animals such as sheep, rabbits, and chickens, pigs all to support and nurture her family.

Her green thumb was evident in her large vegetable garden, where she skillfully canned the harvest annually, ensuring her family enjoyed the fruits of her labor throughout the year.

Barbara drove her children (and the neighbor kids) to Catholic school in Waucoma for 12 years and then two years to Catholic School in Protivin, making sure they never missed a day of school.

The joy of travel and dance was a significant part of Barbara and Jim’s life together. They could often be found gracefully moving across the dance floor at polka dances throughout Northeast Iowa. Their love for adventure took them on many journeys, including annual family fishing trips to Canada, a tradition that spanned an impressive 50 years. Barbara’s adventurous spirit also led her and Jim to explore many destinations around the globe.

Barbara’s talents were many and varied. She was an exceptional cook and baker, always ready to welcome guests with a delicious dessert. Her hobbies were a reflection of her creative and active nature, including crocheting, embroidery and collecting glass baskets. She also discovered a love for the game of golf, embracing its challenges with enthusiasm.

A woman of strong faith, Barbara was a dedicated 75-year member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Little Turkey. She served her church community as an active member of the Rosary Society, the Catholic Daughters, and as a Eucharistic minister. Barbara found great joy in participating in all church activities, especially the church picnic, which she looked forward to every year.

Those who knew Barbara would describe her as loving, kind and faith-filled. Her presence was a beacon of warmth and generosity, and her legacy is one of unwavering commitment to her family, her community, and her faith. Barbara’s life was a testament to the impact that one person’s love and dedication can have on those around them.

Barbara is survived by her three children, Jerome (Gayle) of Waucoma, Joan (Alvin) Bakley of Tuthill, South Dakota, and Janet (Mel) Bodensteiner of West Union; 22 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Jeanie Riha of Waucoma, and Shirley Riha of Waucoma.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James in 2024; two daughters, Joyce Uhlenhake and Jane Gilb; and siblings, Jake (Verena) Croatt, Loretta (Alex) Rausch, Edward (Agnes) Riha, Matt (Mary) Riha, Angela (Bill) Brannon, Leonard (Millie) Riha, Francis Riha and Dan Riha.