Dennis Bryon Bigelow, 66

Dennis Bryon Bigelow, age 66 of Coralville, passed away on Saturday, March 8 at Hallmark Care Center in Mt. Vernon, surrounded by his loving family.

A memorial service to celebrate Dennis’ life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Lensing’s Oak Hill, Coralville.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025, at Lensing’s Oak Hill, Coralville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bigelow family in care of Anna Owen or Grant Bigelow to assist the family with expenses.

Dennis is survived by his three children, Anna (Paul) Owen, Grant (Mindy) Bigelow and Gavin Bigelow; grandson, Paul Owen IV; father, Ralph Bigelow (Victoria Putney); siblings, Doug Bigelow, Khris Bigelow, Noreen Sharp, Jo Williams, Maelynn Tenge, Renee Stanbrough, Regina Rosol, Cheri Bowman, Brenda Clark, Becky Dana and Kelli Ellingson; former spouse, Carla Wiltgen Bigelow; special friend, Bonnie Burke; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Todd, and stepmother, Lorraine Bigelow.

