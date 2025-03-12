Florence “Flo” Kathryn Boos, 93

Florence “Flo” Kathryn Boos died Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at Colonial Manor of Elma.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 8, 2025 at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment will follow at the New Hampton City Cemetery with Flo’s six grandchildren serving as pallbearers and her great-grandchildren serving as honorary pallbearers.

Friends greeted the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 7, 2025 at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there was a 7 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continued an hour prior to the Mass on Saturday at the church.

Flo was born on May 17, 1931, in New Hampton, the daughter of Nick and Bertha (Jenn) Jacobs.

She grew up in Ionia and attended St. Boniface Catholic School, graduating with the Class of 1950.

Flo met the love of her life, James Boos, at a high school basketball game in Ionia. He first caught her eye on the court, and a few weeks later, she caught his at the skating rink. Their love blossomed, and they were married on April 11, 1953, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Ionia.

They were married for 71 years and together, they built a beautiful life, welcoming three children — Debbie, Jim and Steve.

The couple made their home in Devon, where Flo initially worked at Salisbury in Charles City before dedicating herself to farm life alongside Jim. She embraced the hard work of raising chickens, dairy cows and pigs, driving tractors and handling all aspects of farm life.

In 1972, she joined Sara Lee as a maintenance secretary, where she worked diligently for over 20 years until her retirement in the early 1990s.

Flo had a deep love for gardening, always tending to a large garden and canning a variety of foods. She was also an avid bowler, competing in leagues for many years and achieving great success.

In the early 1960s, she and Jim purchased their first boat and developed a deep passion for the Mississippi River, eventually acquiring a houseboat and later a home in McGregor. Their time on the river brought them immense joy and cherished friendships.

Travel was a significant part of Flo’s life. She and Jim explored Europe, Hawaii and Mexico, and took numerous cruises.

As devoted Iowa Hawkeyes fans, they held season tickets for football and basketball games, traveling to various Big Ten stadiums and attending multiple bowl games, including three Rose Bowls.

They also found joy in playing cards, participating in several neighborhood card clubs where they formed lasting friendships.

In the late 1980s, Flo and Jim began wintering in Florida, escaping the cold and enjoying visits from their children and grandchildren.

Flo was a vibrant woman who lived life to the fullest, embracing every moment with energy and enthusiasm

Flo is survived by her husband, Jim of New Hampton; one daughter, Debbie Wegner of New Hampton; two sons, Jim (Carol) Boos of New Hampton, and Steve (Shellie) Boos of New Hampton; six grandchildren, Nicole (Andy Kurtz) Boots of Waterloo, Emily (Matt) Ackerson of Cedar Falls, Andrea (Paul) Carroll of McGregor, Tyler (Erin) Boos of New Hampton, Jake (Sheryn) Boos of Denver, and Dylan (Kallie) Boos of Cedar Falls; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Elaine (Jim) Elenz; one son-in-law, Gary Wegner.