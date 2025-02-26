Lawrence “Larry” Ewing, 69

Lawrence “Larry” Ewing, age 69 of Elma, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at his home.

A private family burial will be held at a later date at the Rossville Cemetery in Rossville.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton have been entrusted with all of Lawrence’s funeral arrangements.

Lawrence Joseph Ewing was born Dec. 7, 1955, in Waukon. The son of William and Anna Marie (Billmyer) Ewing. Lawrence graduated from Waukon Senior High School in 1974.

Lawrence worked in the auto body and auto mechanics field during high school and after graduation. He made his home in Des Moines for many years where he worked for Anderson Erickson Dairy, the Marriott Hotel, Aamco Transmission and Dee - Zee.

In 2012 he returned to Northeast Iowa, where he made his home in Elma. He was employed by Sparboe Farms and held a few other odd jobs until his retirement.

Lawrence enjoyed fishing, shooting air guns with his friends, collecting Star Wars and NASCAR memorabilia and spending time with his family and friends.

Lawrence is survived by five sisters, LouAnn Bucheit of Decorah, Deb (Dave) Dugan of Waterloo, Patty Dahlstrom (Al Peterson) of Lansing, Judy (Don) Miller of Postville, and Donna Stone of Lansing; one aunt, Kay Snitker of Waukon; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; one brother, Danny Ewing; and brothers-in-law, Bruce Dahlstrom and Alyn Bucheit