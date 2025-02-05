Doris Mae Miller, 92

Doris Mae Miller, age 92 of Alta Vista, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Colonial Manor of Elma.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton with the Rev. Sue Cira officiating.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton has been entrusted with arrangements.

Doris Mae Miller was born March 17, 1932, in Hanllontown and baptized in Belmond at St John’s Ev. Lutheran Church on April 17, 1932. Doris is the oldest daughter of the late Harry and Martha (Barkema) Gealow.

She started her first 9 years on a farm in Belmond until 1941 when they moved to Charles City, where she built Easter baskets with sticks from around the house. She also lived by a railroad track where the engineer would throw candy at the children as they ran along side the tracks. Nashua and Ionia also served as her home in her teenage years.

She received her education at a rural county school near Ionia and Nashua until she graduated from Nashua High School in 1950. Her parents moved into Rockwell in 1953.

After high school, she went on to work as telephone operator for Northwestern Bell in Charles City. She met annually for lunch with her fellow operators for 60 years or into her 80s. She talked about those years on many, many occasions. As all young girls would do, they would spend their time looking for adventurous fun. What would they do? Go dancing at the local halls.

This is where she ran into Donald Edward Miller. On Aug. 21, 1955, she was united in marriage to Don Miller at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Rockwell. After their marriage, they moved to the home farm to help Don’s parents which they later purchased. Doris would always be hands on with the farm while having four children the first four years of their marriage. She then had two more children later on.

Doris started a new adventure in 1970. She didn’t have enough to do so she got her license to start driving bus for the New Hampton School District. She retired in 2003 with 33 years of service.

Doris was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church until the closing last year.

She had hobbies of gardening, farming and daily journaling and spent many countless hours of quilting and crocheting beautiful doilies and baby blankets, which we all have and will keep as a sacred part of our mother.

Doris and Don loved to go dancing and fishing with his brothers and their wives.

Doris is survived by their six children, Vickie Nehl of Alta Vista, Kathy (Donald) Lechtenberg of Lawler, Richard (Alice) Miller of New Hampton, Wayne (LuAnn) Miller of Sigourney, Janine Bennett of Wildomar, California, and Ronda (John) Kuehn of New Hampton; 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Velma Brannon of Greene, Judy (Ed) Kohler of Buena Vista, Colorado, and Diane (Greg) Riles of Sheffield; one brother, Donny (Patty) Gealow of Mason City; two sisters-in-law, Clysta (Elmer) Gealow of Marshalltown and Beverly (Roger) Gealow of Woodlands, Texas; one brother-n-law, Kenny (Norma) Miller of Waterloo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald on July 5, 2010; her parents, Harry and Martha; mother-in-law, Mamie Miller; father-in-law, Julius (Jake) Miller; two brothers, Elmer and Roger Gealow; one sister, Melva Hill; three brothers-in-law, Louis Miller, Jim Hill and Emmett Brannon; one sister-in-law, Lois Miller; and one son-in-law, Charles Nehl.