James Leo Koenigsfeld, 81

James Leo Koenigsfeld, age 81 of Ionia, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Ionia with the Rev. Jim Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Friends may greet the family an hour prior to the Memorial Service at the church on Friday.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton has been entrusted with arrangements.

Born on Sept. 5, 1943, in New Hampton, to Leo and Susan (Schmitz) Koenigsfeld. Jim’s life was one of adventure, dedication and joy -— leaving a legacy of love and spirited memories that will be treasured by all who knew him.

Jim grew up outside of Ionia on the family farm with his five brothers and two sisters.

He was a graduate of St. Boniface Catholic School, where he formed lifelong friendships and developed a strong foundation for his future.

After high school, Jim was drafted into the US Army and was stationed in Germany from 1965 to 1967. He was ultimately honorably discharged as the rank of sergeant.

After, he came back home and met the love of his life, Janice Lynch, during the 4th of July celebration in Ionia. Their romance blossomed, and they were united in marriage on July 7, 1973, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Hampton. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter and shared passions in Ionia, where they resided throughout their lives.

Jim was known for his strong work ethic, which he demonstrated throughout his career in construction and manufacturing. His skilled hands contributed to projects at John Deere, the UNI Dome and Sara Lee. From these skills he built his own home in Ionia along with a garage and workshop. His factory work included Tri-Mark, Featherlite and he ultimately retired from Winnebago, leaving behind a tangible legacy.

An adventurous soul, Jim found joy in the simplicity of outdoor life. He was an avid trout fisherman, relishing the quiet moments in the Decorah streams with a fishing rod in hand. Softball games would often find Jim on the pitcher’s mound and in his later years coaching T-ball. His love for the land was evident in the huge garden he tended to each year, and as a small-time cattle farmer, he nurtured both his vegetables and livestock with equal care.

Jim’s creativity shone through in woodworking and art, and he was always ready with a story or a joke to lighten the mood.

One of his most cherished pastimes was taking his grandchildren for gator rides, sharing his love for the open air and instilling in them a sense of wonder for the natural world. His love for country-western music, Clint Eastwood movies and camping adventures with Jan were integral parts of his rich tapestry of interests.

A man of faith, Jim lived his beliefs through his actions and generosity. You could find him at church every Sunday, and in his later years made sure to keep the Sabbath holy by watching service on TV. His adventurous and handy nature made him not only a pillar in his family but also in the wider community. He had the rare ability to turn any task into an opportunity for fun, and his positivity was infectious.

Jim is survived by his wife Jan (Lynch) Koenigsfeld of Ionia; children, Stephanie (Colin) Stock of Charles City, Kristi Koenigsfeld of Freemont, Nebraska, Michael (Carrie) Koenigsfeld of Rudd, and Garret (Sheena) Koenigsfeld of Waverly; brothers, Alvin (Thelma) Koenigsfeld of Missouri and Joseph (Linda) Koenigsfeld of Ionia; sister, Florence Tilkes of Ionia; grandchildren, Cameron, Danielle, Christopher, Chandler, Kanesha, Logan, Zabrian, Mercedie, Aaiden, Kylie, Ava, Hayden, Adelyn, Leo and Nox; great-grandchildren, Greyson, Leighton, Lucas and Brexton; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Susan (Schmitz) Koenigsfeld; brothers, John, Francis and Norb Koenigsfeld; and sister, Mary Puettman.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.