Keith Speicher, 74

Keith Speicher, age 74 of Fredericksburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Keith Charles Speicher, known affectionately as “Spike” to his friends, was born on May 10, 1950, to Leo and Mabel Ungerer Speicher in New Hampton. He passed away peacefully on January 7, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Keith was a proud graduate of the Fredericksburg High School class of 1968.

Keith married his first love, Diane Smith, on July 6, 1969. In December of the same year, they welcomed their daughter, Jill. In November 1971, tragedy struck when Diane and their unborn child were tragically killed in an automobile accident.

Keith found love again, marrying Barbara Isenhower on August 18, 1973. Their daughter, Karen, was born in 1975.

Although a medical condition kept Keith from being drafted into the United States Army, he was able to serve his country making artillery shells at Chamberlain Manufacturing in Waterloo. He spent nearly 20 years as a truck and pup driver at Rausch Brothers Trucking in Ionia.

In his younger years, Keith was an avid hunter and loved taking motorcycle trips with Barb. He enjoyed playing cards, collecting guns, giving the grandkids mower rides, and gardening. Keith continued on the tradition of canning his garden produce taught to him by his parents. He was well-known for his hot pickled vegetables and green beans.

Keith treasured his classic car, a 1965 red Chevy Impala SS. He and Barb could be seen cruising around Fredericksburg during the summer months. Some of his fondest memories were taking day trips to Prairie du Chien with the “boys”, who were cherished, life-long friends.

Keith is survived by his devoted wife, Barb Speicher and beloved cat “Budders” of Fredericksburg; two daughters, Jill Connell of Charles City, and Karen (Bill) Pitz of Fredericksburg; seven grandchildren, Regan Connell, Gavin Connell, Lauren Connell, Kiki Connel (fiance Riley Witt), Emma Pitz, Ella Pitz and Will Pitz; and one brother, Dean Speicher of Fredericksburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Mabel Speicher; first wife, Diane Smith; grandson, Ryan Connell; in-laws, Wes and Iva Jean Isenhower; and sister-in-law, Judy Speicher.