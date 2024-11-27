Paul Kieffer, 82

Paul Kieffer, age 82 of New Hampton, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehab Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Hampton.

Friends may greet the family from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday prior to the Mass at the church.

Paul Kieffer was born on April 21, 1942, in Red Wing, Minnesota, to Louis and Louise (Lucuis) Kieffer. Paul’s life was a testament to hard work, love and service.

Paul’s formative years were spent in Minnesota, where he attended Hastings High School, graduating with the class of 1960.

His sense of duty and service led him to enlist in the Army, where he honorably served for six months and with the Reserves for an additional six years.

It was during a dance at the Skyline dance hall in Red Wing that Paul’s life took a fortuitous turn. There, he met Ila Rusch, the woman who would become his lifelong partner, his wife of 60 years and best friend. Their love blossomed, and the couple exchanged vows at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Goodhue, Minnesota, on Jan. 11, 1964.

Together, Paul and Ila established a warm and loving home on the family farm near Hastings, where they were blessed with three children.

In 1971, a career change prompted a move to New Hampton, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the Kieffer family.

Paul was a man of many skills, and he worked tirelessly in various jobs to support his family before discovering his true calling as a general contractor. His business, Kieffer Construction, became a household name in the area, known for quality and integrity.

Paul’s craftsmanship was not only his profession but also his passion. He constructed three homes for his family, each one a showcase of his meticulous workmanship and personal touch. His reputation for excellence was evident in the many houses throughout the area that bore the mark of his skilled hands.

Beyond his career, Paul’s interests were as diverse as they were rich. He was an avid reader of travel magazines, and together with Ila, he explored the world. Their adventures took them to 89 countries, traversing every continent except Antarctica and visiting every state in the United States multiple times. The couple particularly enjoyed their Viking river boat cruises, and some of their most cherished memories were made in Cuba, Africa, Australia and Kentucky. Their love for country music often led them to concerts of their favorite performers.

Paul also dedicated his time and talents to his faith community, serving on the church council at St. Mary’s Parish for several years and helping out with many projects at the church.

His commitment to his faith was matched only by his devotion to his family and his love for the land. An enthusiastic gardener, Paul took great pleasure in tending to his plants and generously shared the bounty of his harvest with neighbors and friends.

Those who knew Paul would describe him as incredibly handy, generous and passionate. His ability to build anything was matched only by his desire to help others and his eagerness to share his knowledge. Paul’s legacy is one of a life well-lived, filled with the joy of discovery, the warmth of community, and the love of family.

Paul is survived by his wife, Ila Kieffer of New Hampton; three children, Steven (Lynn) Kieffer of Northfield, Minnesota, Brian (Carla) Kieffer of Menomonie, Wisconsin; and Kimberly (Doug) Wehling of Mount Prospect, Illinois; nine grandchildren, Megan (Robert) Haresdin, Emily (Troy) Kieffen, Meredith Kieffer, Abigail (Bryce Morgan) Kieffer, Matthew Kieffer, Nolan Kieffer, Sam Wehling, Laurel Kieffer and Sophia Wehling; and one great-grandson, Maddox Kieffer-Morgan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.