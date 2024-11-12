Grace McGregor, 92

Grace McGregor, age 92 of Nashua, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, at Cedar Vale Assisted Living in Nashua.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at The United Methodist Church in Nashua with the Rev. Sarah Namukose officiating.

Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Nashua, with Aaron McGregor, Phillip McGregor, Alex McGregor, Ben Bierschenk, Matthew Wright, Brian Bierschenk and Tracy Wright serving as pallbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory/Olson Chapel in Nashua.

Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Grace Maude McGregor, a beacon of faith and creativity, passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2024, at Cedar Vale Assisted Living in Nashua. Born on Aug. 20, 1932, in the pastoral settings of rural Bremer County, Grace’s early years were imbued with the simple joys and hard work characteristic of farm life.

A lifelong learner and educator, Grace completed her elementary education at a rural Butler County School before graduating from Plainfield High School in 1950.

Her thirst for knowledge and commitment to teaching led her to Iowa State Teachers College, where she earned her degree in 1951.

Grace started her teaching career as an elementary school teacher in Plainfield, until she married in 1955. She returned to teaching in 1975 when she and Margaret Campbell co-founded McBell PreSchool located at the Nashua United Methodist Church, where she was a cherished member. She continued to mold young minds for 21 years until her retirement in 1997.

Grace’s service to her church was extensive. She taught Sunday School, Bible School, and Confirmation classes and was instrumental in the Puppets Ministry. Her involvement with the United Methodist Circles and Church Council reflected her deep commitment to her faith and community.

Her interests were as varied as they were rich. A woman of deep spirituality, faith was the cornerstone of Grace’s life. She found immense joy in traveling, with a trip to the West Coast in a Nash Car being among her most treasured experiences. Grace’s roots in farming never left her, and she fondly recalled cattle drives, fetching parts for machinery, and the meticulous task of farm bookkeeping.

Grace’s hands were rarely still, as she found solace and expression in tending to her flower gardens, immersing herself in the worlds within books, and capturing beauty through sketching, painting, and photography.

Her artistic talents shone through in her quilting, sewing leather gloves, and creating exquisite prom dresses and cowboy shirts. “My Silent Partner” was her favorite poem, a reflection of her introspective nature, while the hymn “Amazing Grace” captured the essence of her spiritual journey.

Her love for Iowa was well-known, and she often engaged with the literary work “Love of Iowa.”

Those who knew Grace would describe her as faith-filled, passionate, and creative. She lived her life with a sense of purpose and a deep love for her community. Grace’s legacy is one of inspiration, having touched the lives of countless individuals through her tireless dedication to teaching and her unwavering commitment to her faith.

Grace’s life was a testament to the power of passion and belief. She inspired those around her to pursue their interests with zeal and to live a life anchored by faith. Her memory will be cherished and her impact, indelible.

Grace is survived by three sons, Steven (Ann) McGregor of Charles City, Roger (Mindy) McGregor of Van Meter, and Clark McGregor of Nashua; two daughters, Ruth (Brian) Bierschenk of Nashua, and Susan (Tracy) Wright of Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, Aaron (Jen) McGregor, Phillip McGregor, Elizabeth (David) Charlson, Emily McGregor, Alex McGregor, Mariah (Stephen) McGregor, Megan Bierschenk, Kelly (Kyle) Popp, Ben (Kailey) Bierschenk, Natalie (Anthony) Hable and Matthew Wright; and great-grandchildren, Gabriella McGregor, Reagan McGregor, Tyler McGregor, Wesley Charlson, Eva Charlson, Myles Carlson, Ashton Olson, Huntleigh Kofron, Koen Popp, Kabri Popp, and Finn Hable;

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald in 2019; one grandson, John McGregor; and two sisters, Marion Ackerman and Lenora (Keith) Aikey.