Gladys A. McGrane, 78

Gladys A. McGrane, age 78 of Elma, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, at Benedictine Living Community in Owatonna, Minnesota, surrounded by her children.

Gladys Ann McGrane was born on Nov. 29, 1945, to Herbert and Hazel (Tierney) Meyer of New Hampton.

Gladys attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School before entering New Hampton High School and graduating in 1964.

After graduation, she worked for Kummeth Manufacturing of New Hampton and transferred to Kummeth Manufacturing in Owatonna, Minnesota, until that too closed. She then moved back to New Hampton and worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital for 10 years.

Gladys was united in marriage to Merle J. McGrane in 1968 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in New Hampton. The couple made their home in New Hampton before settling in Elma, where they were blessed with their two kids, Jason and Brenda.

Gladys sold World Book Encyclopedias and Princess House Crystal for several years, and worked in adult day care and the Patty Elwood Center at Howard Residential Facility in Cresco for 10 years.

She then worked at the Heritage Facility in New Hampton for eight years until her stroke in February 2011, when she then retired.

Gladys enjoyed reading, dancing, laughing, dining out, listening to oldies music, hosting family birthday and graduation parties, spending time with her friends and family and volunteering at the Colonial Manor.

She also enjoyed walking, bike riding with her dog, going to garage sales, shopping and she absolutely adored her dogs. She kept her life active as she got older. Everyone who met her would tell you how sweet and kind she always was. She was a devoted wife and mother.

Merle and Gladys were married for 43 years. Gladys enjoyed telling her story about overcoming her stroke and educating others on what it takes to get there. She was also a passionate advocate for the advancing of research and awareness of corticobasal syndrome, in the hopes of developing treatment for such rare neurodegenerative diseases.

Gladys was also very proud to volunteer her time to contribute to the University of Illinois Speech Accessibility Project. The project aims to make voice recognition technology more useful for people with a range of diverse speech patterns and disabilities. Gladys was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elma.

She is survived by her children, Jason McGrane of Prior Lake, Minnesota, and Brenda McGrane of Ankeny.

Gladys is preceded in death by her loving husband, Merle; sister-in-law, Donna McGrane; and her parents.

Friends may greet the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home in Elma. Visitation continues an hour prior to Mass at the church on Friday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Elma, with the Rev. Telesphore Dusabe celebrating the Mass.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Elma.