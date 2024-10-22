Rebecca Jean Berns, 73

Rebecca Jean Berns, age 73 of Monona, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, surrounded by loved ones at her home.

She was born March 4, 1951, to Eugene Louis and Cecilia Ann (Chipera) Leuenberger at St. Joseph Hospital, New Hampton.

Becky was baptized on March 19, 1951, and confirmed on Sept. 22, 1962, both at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Lawler.

She attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Elementary School and graduated from Turkey Valley High School. She went on to attend North Iowa Area Community College and graduated from Winona State College with a bachelor of science degree.

After college, Becky went into the teaching profession. In 1973, Becky was hired as a reading and resource teacher in Cresco, at Howard Winneshiek Community School. Her next job was at Garnavillo Community School.

In 1981, Becky took a break from teaching to raise her own family. When her children were older, Becky started substituting, before resuming teaching full-time again at Postville Community School until her retirement in 2013.

As a youth, Becky was active in 4-H, and as an adult, she was a leader. She was also involved with St. Patrick’s Service Society for many years.

While participating in activities at the Elkader Opera House, Becky met her perfect guy. She was united in marriage with Ronald Hubert Berns on June 23, 1979, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona, Iowa. Three children were born to this union, Sarah, John and Mark.

Becky was extremely passionate about her family. She was very supportive of her husband, and all the activities her children were involved in during their growing years. She took great pride in keeping up the family home. She attended many of her children’s events and drove them wherever they needed to go.

She was a talented baker who enjoyed preparing and gathering the family together for mealtimes as well as always having sweet treats for all to enjoy at home.

Becky is survived by her husband, Ronald Berns of Monona; her children, Sarah (Michael) Dye of Silver Spring, Maryland, John (Maria) Berns of Oxford, Mississippi and Mark (Rachel) Berns of Milwaukee; two grandchildren, Jacob Berns and Hudson Berns; sister, Patricia (Wayne) Huber of Decorah; and brothers, Norbert (Boni) Leuenberger of Broomfield, Colorado, and George Leuenberger of Lawler.

Becky was preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Katherine (Herold) Chipera; and paternal grandparents, Frank and Anna (Kacher) Leuenberger.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. with a Parish Scripture at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona. There will also be a two-hour visitation before Mass at the church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Monona, with the Rev. Martin Coolidge as the celebrant.

Burial will follow in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Monona.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church and St. Croix Hospice.

Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona is assisting the family with services.