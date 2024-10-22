Arthur 'Paul' Sjobakken, 82

Arthur “Paul” Sjobakken, age 82 of New Hampton, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, at Linn Haven Rehab & Healthcare in New Hampton.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with the Rev. Dan Christiansen presiding.

Inurnment with military rites will follow the service at New Hampton City Cemetery. Paul’s grandchildren will be serving as honorary urnbearers.

Friends may greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton.

Born on May 20, 1942, to Arthur and Beryl (Bartz) Sjobakken in the same close-knit community, Paul’s journey came full circle as he departed this world in the embrace of the town that shaped him.

Paul’s life was one marked by dedication, whether it was to his country, his community or his loved ones.

After graduating from New Hampton High School in 1960, he answered the call of duty by serving in the Navy. His time in the Navy took him to the shores of Japan, where he not only served his country but also gained experiences that would enrich his storytelling for years to come.

Following his service, Paul pursued further education, attending North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) and the University of Northern Iowa (UNI), where he earned his bachelor’s degree.

Professionally, Paul’s path was as varied as it was fulfilling. He took to the roads as a truck driver, patrolled the streets as a police officer in Cedar Falls and later charmed his clients as a beer salesman. His work ethic and friendly demeanor made him not just a colleague but a friend to those he met along the way.

At the heart of Paul’s life narrative was his beloved wife, Sally Schnurr, whom he met in a sweet shop in New Hampton. With the certainty that only true love can instill, he declared he would marry her from the moment they met. True to his word, the couple exchanged vows at St. Mary’s Church on Aug. 6, 1966. Sally preceded him in death, and their enduring love story remains a testament to their deep connection.

Paul’s interests painted the picture of a man who embraced life with vigor and enthusiasm. An avid fisherman, he found solace and joy in the quiet moments by the water. His patriotism was unwavering, and he carried his love for his country in his heart always.

A voracious reader, Paul was seldom seen without a book in hand, with a particular fondness for the thrillers of Tom Clancy.

He was the family’s biggest storyteller, captivating listeners with tales that seemed to grow more elaborate with each telling. His spirit of fun was never more evident than in the trips to the casino he enjoyed with Sally, creating memories that would bring smiles for years to come.

Those who knew Paul will remember him as a man who lived life fully and loved without reservation. His friendly nature drew people to him, and his courage inspired them. Above all, Paul was spirited — a man whose energy and zest for life were contagious.

Paul is survived by his son. Jon Sjobakken of Ames; daughter, Julie Sjobakken of Waterloo; sister, Gayle (Butch) Schneider of Des Moines; and grandchildren, Ken Appleby, Kristian Thies, Lauren Thies Wynter Sjobakken and Skye Sjobakken.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Beryl (Bartz) Sjobakken; wife, Sally Sjobakken; niece, Amanda Bumba; and brother-in-law, David Kraft.