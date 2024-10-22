Kenneth 'Ken' Michael Nehl, 89

Kenneth “Ken” Michael Nehl, age 89 of New Hampton, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in New Hampton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with the Rev. James Goerend celebrating the Mass.

Friends may greet the family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at the church.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Kenneth Michael Nehl, known as Ken to his friends and loved ones, passed away on Oct. 20, 2024, in New Hampton. Born on February 25, 1935, in Alta Vista, the son of Clarence and Elizabeth (Elenz) Nehl. Ken’s life was a testament to his resilience, work ethic and the love he had for his family.

Ken’s early education was rooted in faith and discipline, as he attended a Catholic school in Alta Vista through the eighth grade.

His strong sense of duty led him to enlist in the United States Army, where he honorably served his country before being discharged. Ken’s military service was a profound period of his life, instilling in him values that he carried forward in all his endeavors.

After his time in the service, Ken’s life took a turn towards lifelong companionship when he met Delores Samec at a dance in Lawler. The couple quickly found they shared a special bond and were married on Sept. 22, 1959, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Protivin. Together, they were blessed with three children — Richard, Julie, and Ron.

Ken was a devoted husband and father, always ensuring that his family was cared for and loved.

Initially residing in the Alta Vista area, Ken and Delores eventually moved to New Hampton to lay down their roots. It was there that Ken began his career in carpentry, working alongside Otto Lentz. His skill and dedication soon led him to a position with John Deere, where he began in the foundry. Ken’s determination and hard work saw him rise through the ranks to become a machinist, a role he held with pride for years until his retirement after 30 dedicated years.

Ken’s work ethic was matched only by his passions outside of his profession. He had an enduring love for the outdoors, finding solace in the tranquility of hunting and fishing. Ken’s patience at the water’s edge was symbolic of his approach to life — calm, steady and content to be in the moment, even if the fish weren’t biting. His green thumb was evident in his garden, which he lovingly tended to up until his final year, nurturing it as he did his relationships with those around him.

Alongside Delores, Ken occasionally indulged in trips to the casino, where the couple enjoyed testing their luck together.

At home, Ken was a self-taught tinkerer, his hands always busy fabricating and fixing various projects in his garage. His resourcefulness and skill were gifts that he generously shared with family and friends, often helping them with their own projects and repairs.

Ken’s selfless nature and handy capabilities made him an invaluable person in the lives of those who knew him. He was the sort of person who would offer help before it was asked for, and his presence brought comfort and stability to many.

Ken is survived by his wife, Delores Nehl of New Hampton; two sons, Richard (Diane) Nehl of New Hampton, and Ron Nehl of New Hampton; one daughter, Julie Nehl of Rudd; one grandson, Kenneth Napier, three great-grandchildren, Booker Kapping, Hannah Napier, and Benton, Napier; one brother, Joe (Lorraine) Nehl of Hawaii; one sister, Florence Boss of Nashua; one brother-in-law, Wilfred Walz of New Hampton; and three sisters-in-law, Virginia Nehl of Waterloo, Mary Nehl of Hazelton, and Sharon Nehl of Dunkerton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Ray (Delores) Nehl, Wally (Lois) Nehl, Lawrence “Dick” Nehl, Bill Nehl, Bob Nehl and Eddie Nehl; one sister, Joanna Walz; and one brother-in-law, Don Boss.