Donald Francis Blocker, 93

Donald Francis Blocker, age 93 of New Hampton, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at Kensington Place Assisted Living in New Hampton.

A private family service will be held at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with the Rev. James Goerend presiding.

Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Hampton.

Donald Francis Blocker was born Nov. 29, 1930, in New Hampton, the son of Wilbur and Frances (Gebel) Blocker.

Don’s early years were rooted in the nurturing soil of his hometown. He was a dedicated student and an enthusiastic athlete — graduating from New Hampton High School in 1949 where he distinguished himself as a proud member of the wrestling, football and baseball teams.

Donald’s life was one of commitment and passion, qualities that were evident from his youth.

On July 10, 1954, he married his beloved Kathleen L. Theis at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Ionia. The couple’s journey began in Elma before they settled on their farm north of New Hampton in 1957. The farm was more than just a home; it was a testament to Donald’s dedication to the land and the life he built with Kathleen.

For 26 years, Donald balanced his love for farming with a career at Supersweet Feeds, where his analytical mind and wise decision-making contributed greatly to the company.

Even after his retirement in 1991, he continued to farm for another year before fully embracing his retirement in 1992. Donald’s life was a reflection of his values — hard work, perseverance, and a connection to the earth that sustained him.

A “Man Of The Woods” in every sense, Donald found solace and joy in the embrace of the wilderness. Whether he was hunting deer, squirrels, or simply basking in the tranquility of the woods, he was in his element. His passion for the outdoors extended to pheasant hunting, an activity that brought him much satisfaction and peace. Over the years, Donald was the proud owner of many hunting dogs, including German shorthairs, Labradors, and a cherished dalmatian, each a loyal companion on his many adventures.

Donald’s daily walks were more than just exercise; they were a ritual of quiet prayer and reflection. It was during these moments of solitude that he found the space to ponder life’s mysteries and express his gratitude for the beauty that surrounded him. Those who knew Donald understood these walks to be the cornerstone of his spiritual practice, a time when he connected most deeply with his thoughts and the natural world.

Survivors include his son, Marty (Donna) Blocker of Henderson, Nebrasla; daughter, Connie Jorgenson of Beatrice, Nebraska; four grandchildren, Jeramy (Erin) Blocker, Cody (Brooke) Blocker, Ray Stepan and Teri (Jeff) Link; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kathleen on Aug. 3, 2024; and sisters, Marilyn Johnson and Rita Mae Blocker in infancy.