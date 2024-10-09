Robert “Bob” Joe Hanson, 80

Robert “Bob” Joe Hanson, age 80 of Fredericksburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at his home.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton with Pastor Tracy Hinkel presiding.

Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg.

Friends may greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at the funeral home.

Bob was born on May 4, 1944, in Fort Dodge; he was the son of Ralph and Bertha (O’Dell) Hanson. Raised on a farm near Tripoli, Bob developed a deep love for the land and a strong work ethic that would define his life.

Bob attended Tripoli schools, where he fostered his passion for helping others.

While working at Sara Lee in New Hampton, he met Sharon Retterath, the love of his life. The couple wed on Nov. 10, 1973, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in New Hampton. Together, they welcomed three children -— Brenda, Sally, and Brian.

Throughout his career, Bob worked various jobs in the area and ultimately retired from ConAgra after 23 years.

However, his true passion lay in lending a helping hand. He found joy in visiting his daughter’s acreage, where he meticulously mowed and maintained the property, always eager to assist with any project. Bob also cherished his time at his in-laws’ farm, where he embraced his role as a hobby farmer.

A devoted grandpa, Bob loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren, engaging them in spirited games of Candyland, where the focus was on fun and speed. His playful spirit and kindness made him a beloved figure in their lives. An outdoor enthusiast, he enjoyed fishing and spending time in nature, further reflecting his appreciation for the simple joys in life.

Bob is survived by his wife, Sharon of Fredericksburg; three children, Brenda Hanson of Fredericksburg, Sally (Craig) Petersen of Sumner, and Brian Hanson of Fredericksburg; three grandchildren, Trevor Hanson, Megan Petersen and Wade Petersen; brothers-in-law, Charles Retterath and Ron (Teri) Retterath; sisters-in-law, Linda (Richard) Fagerness and Jennifer Retterath; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Karen (Ray) Grabbe; brother-in-law, Gary Retterath; and foster brother, Jim Lohmann.